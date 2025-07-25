First glimpse at Sheffield United's classy new away kit as Blades fans discover on-sale dates

This is the first official look at Sheffield United’s new away strip for the 2025/26 season, following on from the recent reveal of the home and third kits. The Blades’ partnership with Italian company Errea continues, with some doubt about its future after United’s change of ownership midway through last season.

If it is to be the company’s last away shirt for the Blades then they have gone out on a high, with a classy shirt featuring gold pinstripes and the logo of the club’s latest sponsor Midnite. Launched under the tagline ‘tailored to perform’, the away shirt features a simplified version of the Blades’ badge on the left chest.

A statement accompanying the kit release described the shirt as “a modern classic that reflects United’s forward momentum under new ownership and direction, while remaining rooted in the club’s enduring legacy.

“The shoot takes place at one of Sheffield’s most iconic stages – the Crucible. Famed for its drama and rich history, this Grade II listed theatre is the perfect setting. Known for being the world stage where champions are made, the Crucible stands for performance under pressure – much like football itself. A fitting location for a kit built to shine under the spotlight.”

Sheffield United

The Crucible setting, home of the World Snooker Championships, continue the theme of heritage in the previous two kit reveals, held at Wortley Top Forge and The Leadmill. The set of new outfield kits is complemented by a new black goalkeeper shirt with a gold detailing, modelled by No.1 Michael Cooper.

Amongst the other players showing off the new colours were striker Tyrese Campbell, midfielder Tom Davies and defender Femi Seriki from United’s men’s team, while Ella Kinzett and Molly Graham represented the women’s side.

United say that the 2025/26 away and third kits will be available to pre-order from today (Friday, July 25) at 10am, with orders dispatched from week commencing August 18. Pre-orders are now available via United’s online store.