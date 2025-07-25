Former Sheffield United striker outlines how Ruben Selles has a “tough job on his hands” to get the side promoted this coming season.

Dean Saunders, who played at Bramall Lane in the 1997/98 season, has had his say on how difficult it will be for Selles to take over from the fan-favourite and Sheffield-born Chris Wilder.

The Spanish manager, only the second foreign coach to take charge at S2, has a lot on his plate as the club aims for promotion after their agonising play-off final defeat at Wembley in May.

‘Selles has a tough job on his hands’

On how difficult the fight to get promoted to the Premier League will be this season, Saunders said, “Ruben Selles has a tough job, starting from scratch. He’s got to somehow find a way to overcome Ipswich, Southampton, Leicester – three teams that will all have spent more than Sheffield United and will have better squads.

“Normally, two of the three relegated teams will take the automatic spots, and then you’re in the play-off mix with clubs that can regroup with a big fan base or teams that have come up like Wrexham and Birmingham, who have huge belief in what they are doing. Don’t be surprised if those two go straight up.

“Selles has a tough job on his hands, but if they have a good start, he can get Sheffield United promoted.”

‘United crumbled at the end of last season’

Speaking about the struggles the Blades faced late last season, Saunders said, “Last season, they crumbled at the end, fell away, and it cost him his job. They ran out of petrol, ran out of belief that they could roll anyone over.

“At Bramall Lane, you always think you're going to win every game, but they lost quite a few points at home after Christmas. And obviously came up short at the end of the play-off final against Sunderland.”

‘Wilder loved the club’

“I played with Chris Wilder at Sheffield United, so I know how much he loves the club,” Saunders said. “As a player and a teammate, he was a great lad, brilliant with the ball, a tough tackler.

“Jack the Lad in the dressing room, always up for a night out. He loved the club, and he's obviously managed the club a couple of times, and proved what he can do.”

Dean Saunders was interviewed in association with NewBettingSites.uk.