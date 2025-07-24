Sheffield United fans told what to expect from newest AI-led signing as Ruben Selles makes point

Sheffield United have signed one of the biggest talents in Bulgarian football after wrapping up the signing of 18-year-old defender Mihail Polendakov earlier this week. The youngster arrived from Septemvri Sofia after paying what his former club described as a significant, club-record fee.

Primarily a right-back, Polendakov is also capable of playing on the left and was identified as part of United’s new data-led approach to recruitment, helped by the fact that James Bord - the poker player turned statistical guru who is helping shape United’s transfer policy - holds a minority stake in Septemvri.

United have now taken three players from the Bulgarian top-flight, with Ehije Ukaki following the path of Christian Nwachukwu from Botev Plovdiv to Bramall Lane earlier this summer, with their four ESC slots now understood to have been filled by that trio plus Peruvian wildcard Jefferson Caceres.

“As someone who closely follows Bulgarian football, I’d say that the transfer of Mikhail Polendakov to Sheffield is a huge step,” Bulgarian sports journalist Nikolay Petkov told The Star. Not just for Bulgarian football, but also for Septemvri and United themselves.

“He’s only 18 years old and already considered one of the biggest talents in Bulgaria. He made his debut in men’s football at the age of 16, which says a lot about his abilities. This summer, he caught the attention of both domestic and foreign clubs, but ultimately chose United’s offer.

“United is a big club, with a name that carries weight even on the European stage. And playing in England gives him a great chance to develop his full potential. A good example is Ilia Gruev, a Bulgarian player currently at Leeds United, who also possesses great qualities. Polendakov has a similar opportunity — to prove himself and become a successful footballer in England.”

But while boss Ruben Selles is still in the market for a right-back, either as a specialist or someone who can also cover right centre-half, he does not expect Polendakov to make an instant challenge for the United first team when the new season begins next month.

“Mihail is a really talented player who has played a lot of games for someone at such a young age,” the Spaniard said. “We need to see how he adapts into our squad. I don't think he's come in to compete directly for the line-up, but he's a player that we are interested in developing.

“So, we will see in the coming weeks how he adapts to the country, to first-team football. We'll give him some time and then decide how to proceed. But he is one of many young and talented players we have been scouting.”

Blades fans could get their first glimpse of Polendakov in a United shirt this weekend when their side travel to Chesterfield for their last scheduled pre-season friendly ahead of the new season, with negotiations ongoing over filling the gaps in their schedule ahead of August 9’s curtain-opener at home to Bristol City.

Femi Seriki is currently in prime position to start the season at right-back while Sam Curtis has also had some minutes in pre-season, with young centre-half Dovydas Sasnauskas also filling in in that position at times.