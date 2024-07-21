Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Exclusive: Sheffield United secure breakthrough in transfer pursuit of highly-rated League One star

Sheffield United have secured a breakthrough in their long pursuit of Harrison Burrows, with the Peterborough United man due to undergo a medical in South Yorkshire next week. The left-back’s name has dominated Unitedites’ transfer talk all summer, with the long-running saga approaching its final straight. The Blades have had a deal in place with Posh for their highly-rated left-back for some time with a payment plan agreed with their counterparts at London Road. A cash injection was needed from somewhere to meet the first instalment in time, either from United’s prospective new owners or from a sale.

Sheffield United set for another exit with forward on way out The imminent departure of forward Benie Traore, who is close to joining FC Basel after a year at United, has freed up some funds and allowed United to accelerate their pursuit of Burrows, who was named League One player of the year last season after scoring 12 goals in all competitions and adding 15 assists in the league. The 22-year-old was also a target for Preston North End this summer but barring any unforeseen hitches will now line up against them on the opening day of the Championship season - in a United shirt.

The O'Hare inside track after United switch, "sideways" move verdict Burrows has not played for Posh in pre-season amid uncertainly over his London Road future. He was due to appear in a behind-closed-doors friendly against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday but did not, with manager Darren Ferguson admitting that interest in the left-back had “accelerated in the last 48 hours.” "Harrison is a fit boy," Ferguson added. “He played 60-odd games last season and we will take it day-by-day with him. If we think we need to play him we will, but there has been a lot of interest in him as everyone knows and that interest has accelerated in the last 48 hours.” Burrows will compete with Rhys Norrington-Davies and fellow new boy Sam McCallum for the left-back slot, with Chris Wilder hoping for more incomings ahead of August 9’s season opener at Preston. Jayden Bogle’s move to Leeds saw him become the 14th player to leave United this summer after relegation from the Premier League, with Traore set to become the 15th when his short time at Bramall Lane comes to an end.