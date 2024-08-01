Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United risk entering new season undercooked and disjointed after summer of frustration in transfer market

Five weeks tomorrow, the most important transfer window in Sheffield United’s recent history will slam firmly shut and based on the current strength of their squad, there is some real work to be done if the Blades are going to mount a challenge for an instant return to the top-flight this season. Last year’s painful Premier League relegation saw a ruthless but necessary clearout.

Truthfully, a lot of players had reached the end of the road at Bramall Lane. There were enough coded references to “availability” during Chris Wilder’s late-season press conferences to suggest that those who had struggled for exactly that throughout the campaign were on their way. Amongst the number of departures - it’s been difficult to keep track exactly, but we reckon it’s 15 now - were some bonafide legends of the Lane, promotion heroes and players with red and white running through their veins.

But if the Blades were going to rebuild properly then it needed a freshen-up, with some younger players coming in to take on the mantle and forge their own Bramall Lane dynasties. The narrative all summer in the transfer market has been one of frustration, amid a backdrop of a seemingly never-ending takeover bid that has rumbled on and on. After hope of a positive conclusion weeks ago, the saga continues.

A delayed summer in the transfer market was always inevitable, really. United’s current owner was not too keen on spending money on what could soon become someone else’s playing squad - “Would you put in a new kitchen a week before selling your house?” was a popular analogy earlier this summer - while the prospective owners can’t do anything - officially - until they have the keys to Bramall Lane, and have had their knuckles rapped on that issue by the EFL.

But eventually, surely, there must have been a point when the button had to be pushed and deals had to be done. There may well be two ‘lists’ of transfer targets, one without a takeover and one with a few more bob in Chris Wilder’s pocket, and holding off for a while made complete sense if it may result in a better calibre of player. But now, we sit just over a week until the start of the new Championship season and, discounting U21 players whose levels of experience and nous do not match their undoubted talents, Wilder is scratching around to put out a side in United’s last pre-season friendly tomorrow.

United have no undisputed No.1 goalkeeper and no senior right-back, at least until Wolves’ Ki-Jana Hoever checks in soon. But that is another sticking-plaster approach to squad building, after the sale of Jayden Bogle to a potential promotion rival in Leeds United. Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza may still be prised away before the deadline, which Unitedites are praying passes with Gus Hamer still at Bramall Lane.

Rhian Brewster is expected to be the only recognised striker featuring at Huddersfield tomorrow night, with Kieffer Moore taking a whack in training this week and a doubt. Will Osula may still move on. United were only able to push the button on their only cash signings this summer, Moore and defender Harrison Burrows, after the departures of Bogle and striker Daniel Jebbison.

It all adds up, to me, to a painful repeat of last season’s disastrous summer in the market, which saw United enter the Premier League woefully underprepared and ill-equipped to even have a sniff at survival. There’s nothing wrong with newly-promoted clubs planning for the possibility - even the probability - of relegation again. That’s sensible. But most come down either with players equipped to get them back up again, or ones they can sell for big money. United did that last time, with the likes of Oli McBurnie and Sander Berge - big-money Premier League signings - helping to fire them back up in 2022/23.

Of United’s recruitment last season, how many fit either bill? Hamer, undoubtedly. Auston Trusty for the former, Souza for the latter? Anis Slimane has patches where he looks impressive, and more where he looks anonymous. Cameron Archer was a glorified loan to replace Iliman Ndiaye, the most gifted footballer to pull on the red and white shirt for a generation. Benie Traore was a waste of money and, with the benefit of hindsight, was never going to cut it in the Premier League.

The only hope was that United could learn the lessons this summer. The players they have added are quality - Callum O’Hare, a de-facto replacement for James McAtee’s attacking guile. Kieffer Moore, in the Oli McBurnie role. The versatile Jamie Shackleton offers shades of Ben Osborn. Sam McCallum and Burrows restore parity to a left-back position weakened by the departures of Max Lowe and Yasser Larouci.

But United needed, and still need, so much more ahead of the big kick-off at Preston next Friday. The departures of Chris Basham and John Egan and George Baldock and Ollie Norwood and McBurnie and almost every other senior player who moved on this summer have left a gaping hole not only on the Blades’ teamsheet but, importantly, in the dressing room as well.

This could be a seismic summer for the Blades and they may not have as good a chance of promotion for some time, with parachute payments tipping the scales in their favour and Bramall Lane still seen as an attractive destination for players. But neither of those factors will last forever and these final few weeks will tell us a lot about the true ambition for the coming season.

United’s players will already start on minus two points because of financial mismanagement above them and if they do go into the campaign undercooked and disjointed, deserve a bit of patience while things - hopefully - come together. What many Unitedites hoped would be a summer of change could turn out to simply be a repeat of last year’s mistakes.