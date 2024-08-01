Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United in transfer market for a new goalkeeper as Wayne Rooney sends warning over target Michael Cooper

Michael Cooper, one of Sheffield United’s transfer targets this summer, looks set to begin the 2024/25 Championship season in the Steel City either way. United are in the market for a new goalkeeper to replace Ivo Grbic after his unconvincing start to life in English football, although the Croatian international remains at Bramall Lane.

Adam Davies is the Blades’ only other senior goalkeeper ahead of next Friday’s season kick-off against Preston North End at Deepdale, following the departure of Wes Foderingham earlier in the summer. As The Star revealed earlier this summer, Cooper boasts a number of admirers amongst the United coaching staff and is seen as one of the best young goalkeepers in the English Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United’s hopes of luring him to Bramall Lane only improved when he turned down a lucrative new contract offer from Argyle to stay at Home Park, and could walk away on a free transfer next summer. Cooper has been involved with Wayne Rooney’s side in pre-season and as things stand, is set to be involved in the Argyle squad for their first game of the season next weekend - ironically, in Sheffield against United’s city rivals Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Asked about reports of United’s interest in Cooper, and a suggested £3m price tag which is holding up progress on any potential deal, Rooney told Plymouth Live: "Truthfully, not as far as I'm aware, and I think he's worth a lot more than £3m as well. As I keep saying, Coops is here, he's happy, he will be in our squad for the first game of the season, no doubt about that."

The former England international added: "I'm not saying we are looking for any amount of money, I think he's such an important player for us. We want him here. He's aware of that, his agent is aware of that.

“You can see the reception he gets from the fans, they want him here, and since I have been at the club I have had no indication from Michael Cooper that he won't be here."