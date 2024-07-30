Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United boss impressed by Andre Dozzell ahead of decision on trialist’s Bramall Lane future

Sheffield United are set to make a decision on trialist Andre Dozzell’s future after the former QPR man impressed during the Blades’ pre-season campaign. The 25-year-old arrived on trial with United earlier this summer following his release from Loftus Road.

Dozzell has appeared in United’s last three friendlies, scoring on his ‘debut’ in the victory at Chesterfield, and has done his hopes of a deal at Bramall Lane no harm with some composed displays. United are a little light in midfield, with Tom Davies injured and Ollie Norwood having moved on in the summer, while Vini Souza may still be prised away before the summer transfer window slams shut in early September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while Blades boss Chris Wilder is not one to hand out contracts for the sake of doing so, few Blades fans would be against the idea of Dozzell staying on ahead of the current season based on his performances so far - as long as, crucially, he did not block the pathway of United’s impressive homegrown players, with Sydie Peck in particular playing a big role in pre-season alongside fellow youngsters such as Oliver Arblaster and Louie Marsh.

Speaking ahead of United’s final pre-season friendly this Friday evening, against Huddersfield Town, Wilder said: “He's got offers from other clubs but any opposition that he's played against, he's impressed.

“He's impressed us with his attitude, and he suits the way we play. He knits it together in the middle of the park and is a very technical player. he's had a career really based in the Championship so he's one that we're talking about. We wouldn't bring players in just to fill in slots for pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad