Sheffield United are looking into the possibility of signing former Crystal Palace Jaïro Riedewald on a free transfer.

Former Crystal Palace managers Roy Hodgson and Patrick Vieira have previously lauded the professionalism of midfielder Jaïro Riedewald amid Sheffield United’s interest in bringing him to Bramall Lane.

As reported by The Star on Tuesday, the Blades have offered the former Palace ace the opportunity to earn a contract in S2, inviting him to their Shirecliffe training base in order to get a closer look at him.

Riedewald, 29, is currently a free agent after leaving Belgian club Royal Antwerp during the summer. He joined the Belgian Pro League outfit in August last year, signing a one-year deal, after being released by Palace at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The midfielder, who can also play at centre-back and left-back, spent seven years at Palace after joining the club from Ajax back in 2017. He made 96 appearances for the Londoners, chipping in with three goals.

His Palace career saw him play under four different permanent managers, starting with Frank de Boer, with whom he had worked with at Ajax, and concluding with current Palace chief Oliver Glasner. He also worked under Vieira and Hodgson at Selhurst Park.

Although he was never a regular starter throughout his time at Palace, his professionalism often earned praise from his managers, including Vieira, who lauded him in March 2022 after he came in from the cold to score the winner in their FA Cup fifth round victory over Stoke City at Selhurst Park.

What former Palace bosses have said about Riedewald

Vieira said: "He has been doing well in training, we wanted to bring Jeff (Jeffrey Schlupp) in midfield and Jairo did really well - this is a position he has played a couple of times.

"I am glad he scored the goal and I am glad with the reaction with the players going to him because it shows it has been hard for him since the start of the season. I was really pleased for him.

"It has been tough for him, really difficult. It is not easy for a player not to be in a group or squad but he has been a real professional, keeping his head up and working hard and waiting for his chances.”

Vieira’s comments echoed those of fellow former Palace boss Hodgson, who had two stints in charge at Selhurst Park.

"He’s an intelligent player who reads the game well,” said Hodgson, speaking in December 2019. “He uses the qualities he has to good effect and on several occasions against Watford his composure and calm on the ball was good.

"There’s no doubt he will relish the opportunity if he continues in that position but we are lamenting the fact that we don’t have the cover that we would like in those positions.

"Jairo has been frustrated but he’s been a superb professional. He comes in all the time, gets on with his work and never complains. He doesn’t sulk or show he’s particularly unhappy.”