Sheffield United must navigate their way through three games in just seven days come the Championship restart this weekend.

Sheffield United trio Gustavo Hamer, Japhet Tanganga and Sydie Peck will have to remain mindful of the lingering threat of suspension when the Championship campaign resumes this weekend.

The Blades will resume their campaign with the ambition of securing their first home win of the season when Watford visit Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon. United have lost their opening four home games this season, scoring just two goals.

If the Blades are to start climbing the Championship table, they need to get their act together as quickly as possible, with their current tally of three points from the first 27 on offer leaving them rooted to the foot of the table.

The upcoming visit of Watford will mark their first of three games in the space of just seven days, with trips to Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End following swiftly afterwards.

And with the games coming thick and fast, boss Chris Wilder will not want to have to deal with any suspension-related absences, meaning Hamer, Tanganga and Peck will have to watch their step.

EFL rules state that any player who accumulates five yellow cards within their respective team’s opening 19 league fixtures must serve a one-match suspension.

Hamer is on the brink of a ban

As a result, Hamer is already walking a disciplinary tightrope having collected four yellow cards this season. He earned his fourth booking just six games into the campaign, meaning he has had to watch his step in each of his last three appearances in an attempt to avoid being handed a one-match ban.

Although Tanganga and Peck are not currently under quite as much pressure as Hamer to avoid a suspension, they are only two bookings away from a ban, each amassing three yellow cards so far this season.

It means, for example, if they were both to be booked against Watford and Blackburn, they would be suspended for next Friday night’s trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

If Hamer, Tanganga and Peck, likewise the rest of their teammates, are to try and avoid being sanctioned with a one-match ban, they must avoid picking up a fifth yellow card of the season until after United’s 19th Championship fixture of the season against Stoke City at Bramall Lane on December 6.

For every five yellow cards earned, an additional match is added to the suspension, meaning the punishment for amassing ten yellow cards is a two-match ban and 15 yellows will equal a three-game ban.

The cut-off point to avoid being handed a two-match ban for amassing ten yellow cards is not until the 37th round of matches have passed.