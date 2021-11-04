Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit to Blackburn Rovers, Jokanovic also dismissed suggestions that asking Brewster to play a deeper lying role rather than his preferred position of centre-forward will also make it more difficult for the youngster to rediscover the form which persuaded United to make him their record signing 13 months ago.

The 21-year-old has scored only once in 39 appearances since leaving Liverpool and was deployed alongside midfielders Ben Osborn and Morgan Gibbs-White during Tuesday’s draw at Nottingham Forest.

Rhian Brewster, pictured in action at Nottingham Forest, hopes to play against Blackburn Rovers this weekend: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Rhian, all the players need games,” Jokanovic said. “We will see if he plays, it depends on the situation. A lot of people say Rhian doesn’t play in his natural position. So what is the problem? He was not a full back. He offered his service to his team.”

Pointing out how other members of his team have been required to adapt following his appointment in May, the United manager added: “Rhian Brewster’s situation can have similarities to Lys Mousset’s situation and Oliver Burke’s situation. They must all play in situations which are not natural for them.

“If they can’t do that, then we are in trouble. Rhian is a striker. But in this game, I consider I need him in this position. He is working hard. Rhian, like the other players, he is working hard.”

Slavisa Jokanovic is a firm believer in Rhian Brewster's talents: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

After initially being left out of United’s matchday squads altogether following the last international break, Brewster could be in line to make his second successive start at Ewood Park.

“He didn’t play a brilliant game but he supported the team and followed the plan for the game,” said Jokanovic, assessing Brewster’s display against Forest. “I mention him as one of the most talented English players. At the same time, I expect him to be more bright and to make good decisions.”