The duo’s importance to the Slavisa Jokanovic ‘project’ has grown in importance of late, as the Serb attempts to unlock the potential of a squad fast becoming notorious for its inconsistent performances and results.

Despite his transformative effect upon United’s attacking play since arriving on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Gibbs-White has not been immune from the erraticism blighting Jokanovic’s efforts to lift them up the Championship table. Ndiaye, who is expected to make only his 14th senior appearance when United visit Blackburn Rovers this weekend, started Tuesday’s draw with Nottingham Forest on the bench before being introduced during the closing stages.

Jokanovic, capped 64 times by Yugoslavia during a playing career which also included a spell with Partizan Belgrade, Deportivo La Coruna and Chelsea, acknowledges the pair are likely to grow in stature as the campaign progresses.

But in order to accelerate that process, and help Gibbs-White and Ndiaye become even more effective, he wants them to resist the temptation to showcase their full repertoire of skills whenever they are on the ball, saying: “Simple is always the best way. It does not have to be complicated. You do not always need a lot of touches on the ball. In some situations, in many situations, it is good to take fewer and that is something they can consider. It is something we are talking about - not only with them but also with everyone.”

United have prepared for their trip to Ewood Park in 16th after being held at the City Ground. Gibbs-White’s second-half goal, his fourth in 10 appearances, appeared to have secured what would have been a hard-fought but deserved victory. But Lewis Grabban quickly dragged Forest level, with the contest eventually finishing 1-1.

Morgan Gibbs-White, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, celebrates his goal against Nottingham Forest: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Although he recognises both players do not turn 22 until next year, Jokanovic’s advice confirms both are likely to be handed even greater responsibility over the coming months as United attempt to claw back to six point gap separating them from the top six. His words also suggest United are confident Wolves will not exercise a recall clause in Gibbs-White’s contract when the transfer market reopens.