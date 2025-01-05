Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest Championship transfer news including stories on Sheffield United, Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United look set to be denied a romantic reunion with Oli McBurnie with cold water poured on his Bramall Lane return. The Sun claim McBurnie’s current club, Las Palmas, have blocked a January exit for the 28-year-old, rejecting multiple approaches from the Blades and other clubs with Burnley also thought to be interested.

McBurnie was one of several first-team players to leave United over the summer following the expiration of his contract, calling time on a five-year spell in South Yorkshire in which he became a central figure under Chris Wilder. The Star understands recent discussions had been held over a return for the striker but the prospect of a comeback was never serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now any hope of a reunion looks to have ended, with Las Palmas unwilling to lose McBurnie, who signed a three-year deal when moving to Spain as a free agent in the summer. United are expecting to strengthen in attack and remain interested in another former Blade in Southampton forward Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chilean international impressed on loan at Bramall Lane last season but a permanent move to Southampton has not worked out, with 10 Premier League appearances yielding no goals and no assists. Preston North End’s Emil Riis is also a player of interest.

Gelhardt Leeds exit latest

Plymouth Argyle’s hope of signing Joe Gelhardt on loan could be scuppered by their decision to sack Wayne Rooney. Journalist Alan Nixon claims a six-month loan move to Home Park was possible but now hangs ‘in the balance’, with the Leeds United youngster hopeful of playing under one of his childhood heroes.

Gelhardt is expected to leave Leeds on loan this month with the Yorkshire Evening Post reporting on interest before Christmas, naming Plymouth as one of several Championship suitors. The 22-year-old has barely featured for Daniel Farke’s side, often missing from the matchday squad entirely, with both club and player open to a temporary exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bulldozing forward has been likened to Rooney in the past and grew up watching his fellow Liverpudlian, with the opportunity to then work under him tempting despite Plymouth’s struggles. But the former England international’s recent sacking could kill chances of a move south.

Blackburn eye Schlupp

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly weighing up an audacious move for versatile Crystal Palace veteran Jeffrey Schlupp. Journalist Alan Nixon claims discussions are ongoing over a loan move which could be made permanent in the summer, with Schlupp out of favour under manager Oliver Glasner.

The Ghanaian international has played 11 Premier League games this season but none have been from the bench, with those appearances totalling just 102 minutes. The 32-year-old’s Selhurst Park contract will expire in June and so a temporary move away could be the catalyst for a free transfer come summer.

Should Schlupp move to Ewood Park, then it is hoped he can provide vital experience as Blackburn look to build on an impressive first-half of the season. John Eustace’s side currently sit seventh and are right in the mix for a play-off place come May.