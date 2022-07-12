Berge was linked with Werder Bremen, who recently signed the Norwegian’s former Bramall Lane teammate Oliver Burke, as speculation continues to rage about his future in South Yorkshire.

Previously the Blades’ record signing, Berge cost £22m when he arrived from Genk and a £35m release clause remains in the four-and-a-half deal he signed in January 2020.

United are aware that Berge’s representatives have been sounding out potential suitors to gauge their interest, although there are no concerns about the player’s attitude.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being granted an extended period of rest after his post-season excursion with the Norwegian international side, Berge joined his teammates on their recent tour of Portugal, playing 45 minutes as planned in Friday’s friendly against Casa Pia and impressing coaching staff and teammates alike with his performances in early testing and training drills.

Media reports in Germany have suggested that Bremen made an offer to loan Berge, with an option to buy him – a proposal that, on the face of it, would appear of limited benefit to United.

If the giant midfielder returned to Bramall Lane next summer, he would be a year closer to the expiry of his contract and United would have been shorn of the services of one of their most impressive performances last season, when they reached the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs.

Sander Berge was all smiles on Sheffield United's pre-season tour, despite being constantly linked with a move away (Sheffield United)

As The Star has previously reported, United are under no pressure to offload Berge but, like any of their players, would consider any offers they feel are close to their valuation if the money can be better reinvested elsewhere to benefit the squad or the club.

United privately insist that they want to recoup a profit on their investment on their prized asset, who was described as “too good to play in the Championship” by his international manager Ståle Solbakken in the most recent international break.

Those comments are known to have irked a number of senior figures at Bramall Lane, with Heckingbottom reminding the player’s potential suitors that Berge remains under contract at United during a recent media briefing.

“If we’re to challenge next season, I see him as vital,” Heckingbottom said of Berge.

“He knows how much I think of him and he’s responded to everything, like the change of role and how we managed him through his injury. He’s been fantastic and I’m really pleased with him.”

Asked if he had received assurances that Berge would remain a Blade, Heckingbottom replied: “Yeah, because it’d be pointless.

“I have to fight for the team. We take care of our business, which is to push and fight. The communication has been good.

“Potential earnings from being successful on the pitch can far outweigh selling a player and you’re always judged on results. As a player, manager, owner, CEO … you’re only as good as your results.”