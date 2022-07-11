Sheffield United defender's vow as Blades prepare for unusual friendly approach against Lincoln City

Sheffield United will be “as strong as ever” for the start of the new Championship campaign, according to defender Max Lowe, as he and his Blades teammates prepare for their first friendly clash of pre-season on home soil.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 11th July 2022, 4:17 pm
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 4:17 pm

Every fit and available member of United’s touring party played some part of the friendly against Casa Pia on Friday night in Portugal, with the only disappointment for the Blades being an injury to Rhys Norrington-Davies in the first half.

After returning to England on Saturday, United had a day off on Sunday before being put through their paces again on Monday ahead of a behind-closed-doors game against Lincoln City, which will consist of two periods of 60 minutes to help build up the fitness for Paul Heckingbottom’s players.

As well as the game, they will also be put through their paces separately by new head of performance Tom Little as preparations for the new Championship season - which begins on August 1 for United, away at Watford – gather pace.

“We’ll keep ticking the boxes,” Lowe said.

“We had 45 minutes [in Portugal] and the next step is 60 for some of us. Then, as tough as it’ll feel, it’ll be 90 minutes and then the season starts.

Max Lowe in action for Sheffield United against Casa Pia on Friday night (Sheffield United)

“We’re going to be ready and as strong as ever for the start of the season.”

With the game against Mark Kennedy’s Imps being played behind-closed-doors, Unitedites’ next chance to see their side in action will come this weekend when they travel to Glanford Park to face Scunthorpe United.

