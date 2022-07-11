12 photos of Sheffield United fans having fun in the sun at Portugal friendly - can you spot yourself?

Goals from Sander Berge and Daniel Jebbison saw Paul Heckingbottom’s men come from behind to beat newly-promoted Portuguese top-flight side Casa Pia 2-1, amid soaring temperatures at the Estadio Pina Manique.

The United manager, and players including midfielder Ollie Norwood, took time to chat with supporters and pose for pictures, recognising their support at a time when the cost of living crisis is really beginning to squeeze.

A nearby music festival also made flights and hotels more expensive, but around 200 Blades still made the trip to cheer on their heroes.

“Some are making it part of their holidays, I think a few wives have been tricked into coming to the game!" Heckingbottom smiled post-match.

"It’s not the easiest time to come over and we always appreciate them.”

