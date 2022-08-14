Sheffield United: 'Ref cost us', 'Disappointed' - Blades fans react to 2-2 Middlesbrough draw

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brace from Chuba Akpom cancelled out first Sander Berge’s opener, and then Ryan Giles' own goal, while both sides had chances to win a pulsating Championship clash.

Here's how a selection of Blades fans reacted on social media …

@NHxSUFC: I’ll take that, hard place to go, in my opinion we were the better team, robbed by the ref in the first half, only downside is two sloppy goals to concede, but I would’ve definitely took a point before kick off. Onto Wednesday night

@Lanners1: Too early to judge Hecky’s use or non-use of the new signings. They’ll play an integral part over the 46 game season. Trust his judgement

@rmatts93: If you offered me a point before the game I'd have taken it, but they were there for the taking Mcburnie sub was strange especially when you've got Khadra Mcatee and Doyle on the bench he had no impact on the game

@tyronej1984: Very strange to have Khadra stripped and ready to come on for about ten minutes only to not use him. Frustrating for the player too. Not surprised he went straight down the tunnel at FT.

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United in action against Darragh Lenihan of Middlesbrough: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

@DemBlades85: Ndiaye and Brewster were fantastic!! You HAVE TO bring Khadra or McAtee on when Iliman tired. Boro were terrified at the back... until we brought McBurnie on.

@NHxSUFC: People need to chill out, should we have won? Probably. Could we have lost it? Yes. Take the point against a good side away from home and move on to the next game.

@Jackcgodfrey: Could have probably nicked that one but a point away is solid get a win Wednesday and I’m more then happy with that

@BTL_Analysis: Disappointing to throw away the lead twice. Should've won it. Disallowed goal that came off their defender by the looks of it, and a clear pen waved away. Hanging on last 15 though. 4pts from first 3 games, I'll take that start with 2 home games coming up.

@MoLe_BlAdE: Like what a lot of people said, would've happily taken a point before a ball was kicked, but we've dropped two points there. Thought Lowe had a better second half, and Ndiaye best player in a Blades shirt yet again. Lost all threat when McBurnie came on

@soyomke: You simply have to manage the last 10 mins and see a game out. Disappointed with a point.

@Justin23Rice: A point away is decent, thought we should have won personally, think our attack is fine, Wes is fine but the midfield and defence is always lacking in composure and nervy, we fix that and we go up. Still issues with Baldock, Lowe and Fleck for me.