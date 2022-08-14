Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades twice led against Chris Wilder's side at the Riverside, with Sander Berge and Ryan Giles' own goal putting them 1-0 and 2-1 ahead.

But two goals from Chuba Akpom pinned the Blades back at a raucous Riverside, the second coming just eight minutes from time as Heckingbottom's men failed to hold out for what would have been an impressive three points.

"There was some good stuff, two good teams having a go," Heckingbottom said afterwards.

"I don't want us to be a team that comes away and takes a backward step.

"We want to be the same away as at home, be aggressive and stand up to everyone, and we've come here and tried to take them on.

"Both teams were trying to win it and both managers probably think they should have.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom reacts during the Sky Bet Championship game between Middlesbrough and Sheffield United (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"There were some good performances, some will still get better and when we integrate the new players we'll get better as well.

"I enjoyed it. If I enjoy our intent and the way we go about things, then generally we'll have done well."

Berge struck in just the third minute, before Giles put through his own goal from Iliman Ndiaye's driven cross in the second half.

"First half we started really well," Heckingbottom added.

"We played forward and there was an intent, we wanted to set the agenda and got the early goal.

"We didn't create enough for the good areas we got in. I think Andre [Marriner, the referee] should have helped us out a few times, but we were the better team at the start of the second half and when we scored, we thought we'd go on and win.

"We're disappointed with the goal we conceded. But credit Boro for coming back and that's what made for a good game."