Sheffield United Player Ratings: 'Player of season so far' - How we rated Blades in Middlesbrough draw

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sander Berge gave the Blades an early lead before Chuba Akpom levelled and despite Ryan Giles’ own goal putting them ahead, the Blades were thwarted by Akpom’s late header to earn Boro a share of the spoils.

Here’s how we rated the Blades at the Riverside…

Wes Foderingham 7

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals aside was untroubled in terms of saves - until he had to tip over Lenihan's header in injury time - and when he had to come and claim or punch the ball, he did so without any fuss or error

George Baldock 6.5

Looked to exchange a few words with his former boss Wilder on the touchline early in the game and was full of energy down the right wing

Anel Ahmedhodzic 6.5

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United in action against Middlesbrough: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Showed good pace and powers of recovery to get back and snuff out the danger after McGree looked to get away from him and Baldock down the left. Looks comfortable at this level and with his new surroundings and you'd imagine he'll only get better

John Egan 6.5

Neat and tidy in and out of possession for the most part but couldn't help United see out the victory, with Boro's equaliser coming from a set-piece. Good covering tackle in injury-time prevented a good Boro chance after Ahmedhodzic was beaten by Watmore

Rhys Norrington-Davies 7

In at left centre-half with Robinson and Clark injured and was booked early on - he had no idea the lively Jones was on his shoulder and by the time he'd realised it was too late and he had to bring him down. Saw a good appeal for a penalty turned down after being barged over by Jones in the box

Max Lowe 6

Had an unbelievable chance to put United back ahead in the second half after Brewster's clever pass, but his effort didn't have any conviction and was comfortably saved by Steffen. Hasn't convinced so far since coming back from his loan spell although Jones was quieter second half than first

Ollie Norwood 8

Almost caught out Steffen with a deep free-kick that forced the goalkeeper to backpedal and tip over his crossbar on the stretch. Did excellently in the build-up to United's second as he picked out Ndiaye with a nice flick and was very good throughout

Sander Berge 8

Opened the scoring with a brilliant angled drive across the goalkeeper early in the game, and was close to his imperious best at times in the first half. Couldn't quite replicate those heights in the second as he looked to tire

John Fleck 7

Some frustrating moments, and some promising ones. Looked to drive at the Boro defence when he could but also gave the ball away with some simple-looking passes that went astray. Good cross picked out Brewster to test Steffen and got better as the game went on. Booked for a late challenge on McNair

Iliman Ndiaye 8

Could have had an early chance but he was blocked by Lenihan and then his touch let him down after Lowe tried to send him clear. Picked up an assist for United's second goal when his driven cross was smashed home by Giles in another very positive performance from United's player of the season so far

Billy Sharp 6

Making his first start of the season, his hold-up play was vital in the build-up to Berge's opener but he didn't reappear for the second half, being replaced by Rhian Brewster at the break

Subs: Rhian Brewster 7.5

Came off the bench for Sharp and almost had an instant impact as he rounded Steffen but saw his effort deflected behind off the line from Bola. Played an intelligent pass to set Lowe free but the defender's effort lacked conviction, and then forced a good save from Steffen with a header.

Oli McBurnie n/a