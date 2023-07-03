Despite once again seeing his future at the club thrown into doubt, after it emerged he has been offered to West Ham by a third party intermediary, Sheffield United’s coaching staff are convinced Sander Berge is happy to spend the season at Bramall Lane.

Aged 25, Berge is set to become a free agent next summer after entering the final 12 months of his agreement. Although news of the approach to David Moyes’ side will be a source of both irritation and concern for Heckingbottom, sources at United today insisted that Berge is comfortable with the position he finds himself in. The midfielder is understood to be ready to fulfil his contractual obligations before assessing the market and deciding whether or not to discuss a new deal or seek a move elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berge made 43 appearances in all competitions for United last term, helping them win promotion from the Championship and reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup. According to one leading group of football analysts, he made more touches in the opposition penalty area than 94 percent of other players in his position, as Heckingbottom’s squad regained Premier League status. His expected goals ratio placed him in the top 12 percent, together with his ball carrying and dribbling ability.

Together with Iliman Ndiaye, Heckingbottom has insisted it is vital Berge remains in South Yorkshire as United attempt to establish themselves at the highest level. Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has also stated he wants United to “keep” all of their most influential performers.

Sheffield United's Sander Berge demonstrates his ball carrying ability: Paul Thomas / Sportimage

But there are concerns that their financial situation could force the board to consider any serious offers for Berge and Ndiaye, who is also in the closing stages of his deal, rather than risk losing them for nothing.

Heckingbottom has told his employers that is a risk worth taking given the benefits of retaining PL membership, which include enhanced parachute payments for newly promoted sides who avoid an immediate return to the second tier.

Sheffield United are preparing for their Premier League return: Paul Thomas /Sportimage