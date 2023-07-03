The days when players spent the summer gorging themselves on junk food and quaffing endless pints are now over, meaning Sheffield United’s return to training this week will have felt very different to times gone past.

Before heading off on their holidays or reporting for international duty, depending upon their status and schedules, every member of Paul Heckingbottom’s promotion winning squad was reminded of their responsibilities and equipped with a diet sheet detailing their ‘do’s and don'ts’. It was purely a gesture, the United manager admits, given that he already knows they live like professional athletes for 365 days of the year.

“It’s a lifestyle now,” he told The Star, soon after his team had secured a place in the Premier League. “It has to be, and everyone understands that, because the standards are so high and margins for error are so small. The lads have shown, because of what they’ve done, that they’re committed to trying to be the very best that they can.”

Nevertheless, those who were required to check in at the Randox Health Academy still underwent a series of tests designed to ensure their conditioning levels are as expected. Even though, given that their mobile telephones are all fitted with an application which monitors things like body mass and fat measurements, coaching staff are already in possession of a wealth of data.

Dr Tom Little, who is responsible for designing and overseeing United’s schedule ahead of the new campaign, does not believe it is desirable to ‘front load’ their work - preferring instead to build-up the demands on Heckingbottom’s team ahead of next month’s game against Crystal Palace. However, in order to gauge the most effective way of doing this, those in attendance at United’s base in Shirecliffe were yesterday required to complete an endurance test before being cleared to enter the next phase of the programme.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom addresses his players during training: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

There is also a heavy emphasis, thanks to Heckingbottom’s insistence, on improving mental strength. Exercises are designed to boost camaraderie as well as United’s physical capabilities, which the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief and his coaching staff is going to be vital as they prepare to face elite level opposition. Dentistry, bloods and other checks are also made, in an attempt to prevent non-footballing problems from overshadowing United’s work.

“That, the way the lads are ready to fight and dig in for each other, is something we’re really proud of,” Heckingbottom continued. “But you can’t take anything for granted or be satisfied with how you are, because if you do that then you get overtaken or caught out.”

The overwhelming majority of United’s playing staff were present today. Some of those who have been away representing their respective countries have been granted an extended period of absence. Others, such as defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, will report for duty on Wednesday.

Jayden Bogle at Sheffield United's training complex: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“It’s about not only being ready for the first game, being in a position to give it everything from the start,” Heckingbottom explained. “It’s also about laying the groundwork for everything we want to do throughout the whole season. That’s why this is such an important part of what we do. It’s the foundation.”