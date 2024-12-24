Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United receive double injury boost for Burnley clash as Blades look to maintain pole position

Sheffield United are set to welcome back two key men for their Boxing Day clash with Burnley at Bramall Lane - with uncertainty over their top scorer as they look to maintain pole position in the promotion race at the halfway point of the season. The Blades are three points clear of nearest rivals Leeds United going into Christmas.

And their hopes of maintaining that advantage will be boosted against Scott Parker’s side with the return of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza, from their ankle and hamstring injuries respectively. The pair have been missing of late alongside long-term absentee Oliver Arblaster and shorter-term casualties Femi Seriki and Tyrese Campbell, with boss Chris Wilder keeping their availability against Burnley close to his chest.

“Anel and Vini will be back, so that's really good news,” the Blades chief said. “We need them back. Both of them trained yesterday and will be available for selection on Boxing Day. It's one of those fixtures and the date takes care of itself, the fixture takes care of itself. It was important we approached Cardiff in the right way, I thought it was a mature performance. But this one, on a big day, takes care of itself.”

United’s squad could also be bolstered by the return of Jamie Shackleton, with the versatile midfielder missing the Cardiff City trip at the weekend after taking a whack to the foot. Kieffer Moore should also be fit after holding his groin area just before scoring the second goal in a 2-0 victory.