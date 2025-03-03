Sheffield United receive “absolutely huge” promotion boost amid Vini Souza update

Sheffield United receive “absolutely huge” promotion boost amid Chris Wilder’s brilliant Vini Souza update

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It went a little under the radar in the fallout of defeat to title rivals Leeds United a week ago, but Sheffield United have been handed another “absolutely huge” boost in their push for Premier League football this season. That is the opinion of boss Chris Wilder after the return to fitness of striker Kieffer Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Welsh international started on the bench for United’s last two games, against Leeds and then Saturday’s 2-1 victory over QPR, but has been backed to play a key role in the last 11 games of the regular Championship season which will determine United’s season fate.

Victory at Loftus Road cut the gap to Leeds - who could only draw earlier in the day at home to West Brom - to three points and signalled that the title race is perhaps not as over as many suspected after Daniel Farke’s side triumphed at Bramall Lane.

Moore has scored five times for the Blades since his summer arrival from Bournemouth but his physical presence offers another dimension at both ends of the pitch and his experience is also valuable in a dressing room that contains a number of players enjoying their first taste of a push for the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s absolutely huge and another one for other clubs (to consider),” said Wilder of Moore’s return after hernia surgery last month, which the 32-year-old volunteered to delay until United signed some more attacking reinforcements.

"There will be some players who haven’t played all season who will come back into the mix and other clubs will be going: ‘We’ve got him back and it’s a big bonus for us.’ And to have Kieffer back is a big bonus for us.

“We want as many people back fit to be able to choose from and that will be key as well. We’re in good nick and have only got Blaster [Oliver Arblaster, with a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury] out for a long-term period."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s preparations for the QPR trip were then disrupted when Tom Davies reported a tight calf in training, while Harry Clarke missed out after being forced off with a foot injury earlier in the week against Leeds.

Fellow right-back Alfie Gilchrist has reported back to parent club Chelsea for treatment on his ankle issue, watching victory at Loftus Road from the away end amongst Unitedites, while Femi Seriki and Jamie Shackleton’s recent injury issues forced Hamza Choudhury to fill in at right-back against Martí Cifuentes’ side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he had any concerns about key midfielder Vini Souza, who signalled to the bench an apparent injury concern during the dying stages at QPR, Wilder laughed: “Vini was holding his hamstring when he gave the ball away, and then he was all right! I think sometimes we're just going to have to put up with that.

“Tom had a tight calf in the week in training, so no risk. Harry just got a whack to the bottom of his foot, so that's just an ongoing situation. Hamza's had to come in and do a job for us, Femi's just got back to training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jamie Shackleton's just been introduced to training as well so it was a little bit of a square peg in a round hole for us there. But they're all willing to put their hands up and I'm delighted I've got that personality in the group.”