Sheffield United were again backed in numbers at Loftus Road yesterday - and gave their visiting fans something to cheer about with an impressive 2-1 victory over QPR. The hosts’ impressive recent home record was punctured by goals in either half from Ben Brereton Diaz and Tyrese Campbell.

Michael Frey’s penalty 25 minutes from the end caused some nerves to jangle but United held on to claim a big three points, cutting the gap to leaders Leeds to that same margin after their win at Bramall Lane earlier this week.

Loftus Road is always a popular away day with traditionalists and Blades fans made themselves heard again throughout the game, with our photographers snapping these 20 great pics of Unitedites cheering on their side ... can you spot anyone you recognise?

