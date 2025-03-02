Sheffield United left “baffled” by QPR situation as bizarre Leeds United inconsistency highlighted

Chris Wilder was left baffled at some of the “ridiculous” decision-making by referee Thomas Kirk in Sheffield United’s impressive victory at Queens Park Rangers yesterday. Goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and Tyrese Campbell secured a fifth straight away win for the Blades, who strengthened their grip on second place and perhaps put a bit of pressure on leaders Leeds United after they dropped points at home to West Brom earlier in the day.

Campbell’s second-half stunner put United in cruise control at Loftus Road before a penalty converted by Michael Frey with 25 minutes to go gave the home side fresh belief and set up a nervy finish. Harrison Burrows was the man penalised for handball, a cross from close range striking his arm and Kirk taking a while to make up his mind, under pressure from a vociferous home support, before pointing to the spot.

On the eve of the trip to London, Wilder called for greater consistency between the approaches of referees and the penalty call only highlighted the point. In Monday’s defeat to Leeds there was a very similar penalty shout, against the same player, when a cross struck his arm but that one was waved away. Five days later, an almost identical situation resulted in a penalty that could have proved a real turning point in the game - and the Blades’ season.

“I thought the referee crumbled under the pressure,” Wilder said. “It’s not my players’ fault that he made some poor decisions, which he did, for both sides. Some really poor ones. And I’ve got to say I thought he felt the heat of the noise.

“I would be in with my left-back on Monday morning talking about him not turning his back and facing the cross. He’s turned his back, I don’t know what he expects him to do when the boy absolutely smashes it at him. I might be wrong, like, but I was seeing all sorts of decisions going on. That gave them a massive boost and put us on the back foot.

“I thought some of the decisions were ridiculous. Hamza [Choudhury] gets booked for his first challenge and then there are others from both sets of players that are not booked. I don’t know ... it just felt like it was a little bit too much.”

Martí Cifuentes, Wilder’s opposite number, declined three times to discuss Kirk’s performance in his own post-match press conference, with a number of controversial calls going against both sides. “I would be more worried if we weren't creating the chances,” said the Spaniard on his side’s display “against a really good side that's not conceding many chances in games.”

“[Michael] Cooper had a very strong game but what I value is the fact that I will look back and say this is a team that myself and the fans will feel proud of, despite the result. No-one is happy but there is a way to lose and I prefer to lose this way.”