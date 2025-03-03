Maligned striker’s Sheffield United “revival” continues as message sent to parent club v QPR

You can utilise all the statistics and data you like when it comes to transfers but sometimes, it just comes down to a perfect fit between club and player - and that seems to be the case for Ben Brereton Diaz and Sheffield United. The Chile international has endured two difficult spells at two different clubs since leaving Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2023.

He did not find the back of the net in his first six months at Villarreal before ending his exile in Spain with a move to Southampton in the last pre-season. But he didn’t score for the Saints, either, in 13 appearances, before rejoining the Blades on loan in the January transfer window.

Brereton Diaz made a mockery of his Spanish struggle with six goals in 14 Premier League games for the Blades last season, in a side that struggled to create on their way to an instant relegation back to the Championship, while his Bramall Lane return has also proved profitable. Saturday’s header at QPR was his third goal in eight games for the Blades this season, with two assists adding to that tally too.

The drop in division probably plays a part but the 25-year-old was a handful for defenders in the top-flight last season too, and has not appeared to struggle for confidence in front of goal in either spell with United. He should have added to his tally at Loftus Road at the weekend, too, squandering a good chance to put the game beyond any doubt after being picked out in acres of space by fellow forward Tom Cannon.

Chris Basham played with Brereton Diaz last season before retiring in the summer and embarking on a career in the media, telling Sky Sports that his former teammate has “revived himself since he came back to Sheffield United. I had a feeling he might come back. He knows the Championship so well, he’s scored bags and bags of goals.

“He looks happy. He is buzzing to be back here and he loves working under Chris Wilder. He just wants to prove to Southampton fans what he can do on the pitch. He is somebody who can go through one-on-one and create a goalscoring opportunity because he is so good at scoring goals.”

Brereton Diaz’s return to Bramall Lane was delayed by Southampton’s initial insistence that United be obligated to buy him for £10m if they are promoted back to the Premier League this season, with that agreement being renegotiated to an option. But the striker has certainly shown he is at home in South Yorkshire across both his spells and if his current form continues, it could be a match made in heaven.