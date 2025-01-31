Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United ready to sanction transfer departures ahead of deadline as Chris Wilder namechecks quartet

Sheffield United are prepared to sanction loan moves for some of their promising young starlets ahead of next Monday’s transfer deadline, with four in particular namechecked by boss Chris Wilder. The Blades’ bare squad has been bolstered over this window by the arrival of four fresh faces, with a fifth hopefully to follow before the window slams shut on Monday at 11pm.

The signings of Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon up front have pushed the likes of Ryan One and Louie Marsh further down the pecking order, while Wilder hopes to sign a new centre-half ahead of deadline day with QPR’s Jimmy Dunne a player of real interest. That could free up Jamal Baptiste for a temporary move after signing on a free earlier this season, while Owen Hampson could also benefit from playing some consistent senior football in the final third of the campaign.

United kept most of their younger players inside the building in the summer, to avoid leaving themselves short when the season began, but that plan will be reassessed ahead of Monday’s deadline with many of the Blades’ starlets attracting real interest from Football League clubs. “The number of players from the academy who've supplemented the group, that was never going to be the plan,” said Wilder.

“It was needs-must, really. So in an ideal world the Marshys and the Ryan Ones and Hampsons, and even the Baptistes. There'll always be the ones who come through like Femi Seriki and impress everyone, and we're delighted he's done that. He's been part of the first team group with Blaster [Oliver Arblaster] and [Andre Brooks] and [Sydie] Peck but Ryan One's just turned 18 and is starting games at the top of the Championship.

“That's not ideal for him or for us, but he's gained great experience being in a changing room full of winners. Ultimately though they need senior football and also there'll be an opportunity for those boys, there's been plenty of calls on them. they're highly regarded internally but they need to go and get some football under their belts.

“At times I don't think it'd be right for me to expose them to top-end Championship football but every experience is one they can lean on. But there will be quite a few young boys going out on loan and hopefully getting the 15/20 games they need for their progression.”