Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United "going through the dance" over transfer as Chris Wilder confirms bid placed for target

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have placed a bid for a centre-half, manager Chris Wilder has confirmed, as they look to complete the final piece of their squad jigsaw ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline. The Blades have signed four players already in this window, adding Ben Brereton Diaz, Tom Cannon, Hamza Choudhury and Harry Clarke to their squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they are light at the back after losing loan star Harry Souttar to a season-ending Achilles’ injury, leaving Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson as the Blades’ only fit and senior centre-halves. They have players who can cover in a crisis, including youngster Jamal Baptiste, Alfie Gilchrist and Rhys Norrington-Davies, but Wilder is keen to add a specialist in there to increase cover and competition.

We understand Jimmy Dunne, the QPR defender who is out of the contract in the summer, is amongst the top targets for United while Harry Darling of Swansea City has also been considered.

“We're after a centre-back, there's no doubt about it,” Wilder admitted ahead of Monday’s deadline. “We've made enquiries, we've made a bid for a player and going through that dance. But we've got alternatives under that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When all our players are fit and healthy, we had options off the bench before we lost two main actors in Ollie Arblaster and Harry Souttar. We were down two straightaway. They were done straightaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So to get the numbers back up is amazing. It’s not surprising but the levels of intensity have gone up a notch so that benefits everyone. None of the players should shy away from that. We have to be as strong as the teams above us and below us.”