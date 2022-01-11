The Londoners’ trip to Bramall Lane, which was postponed before Christmas, did not feature on the latest list of rearranged games published by United today which saw new dates unveiled for matches against Hull City and Middlesbrough.

With hardly any room for manoeuvre left in their fixture calendar between now and mid-March, Seny Dieng, Ilias Chair and Ossie Kokay are all expected to be back at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium by the time the Championship clash is rescheduled.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three players are all on African Cup of Nations duty with their respective countries this month, with the final of the tournament set to be contested in Cameroon on February 6.

Goalkeeper Dieng, who was linked with United before Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment two months ago, is part of the Senegal squad which hopes to lift the trophy for the first time. Chair has been called up by Morocco while Kakay is representing Sierra Leone.

Although he refused to point the finger of blame at any particular club, United manager Paul Heckingbottom accused some teams of triggering “tactical” postponements and rearrangements towards the end of last year following Covid-19 outbreaks.

Seny Dieng of Queens Park Rangers is on AFCON duty with Senegal: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Insisting United had been prepared to fulfil all of their obligations, despite reporting a number of positive tests or close contacts themselves, Heckingbottom’s employers are also known to have voiced similar concerns to the English Football League - calling for greater clarification about how the process is being governed.