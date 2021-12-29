After AFC Wimbledon published a statement expressing their frustration at the situation, calling for those responsible for rescheduling matches to be “held to account for all decisions which led to that position”, The Star understands officials at Bramall Lane sympathise with the Londoners’ call for a more robust system to be implemented by the governing body.

After stretching their winning run to four by beating Fulham at Craven Cottage nine days ago, United have not contested a Championship fixture since having seen games against Queens Park Rangers, Preston North End and Hull City called-off when the opposition informed the EFL they did not have enough players available to fulfil the fixture.

One measure those dismayed by the chaos would like to see implemented is a change to the mechanism which triggers a postponement. At present, they fear a serious, in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding one only takes place after the event. This situation has fuelled suspicions among supporters that some teams are not trying hard enough to ensure matches go ahead if they fear key names will be missing through injury or illness.

Paul Heckingbottom and Sheffield United have not contested a game since beating Fulham at Craven Cottage earlier this month: David Klein / Sportimage

One idea which could be implemented to help address those concerns has already been adopted by the Premier League, which has also seen its calendar disrupted by the pandemic. In the top-flight, members are now required to submit daily fitness reports to the competition’s administrators detailing the health status of everyone within their squad - confirming whether or not they are available for selection and, if not, providing estimated return dates. This means the “health picture” can not be changed or inadvertently manipulated according to an official, working elsewhere in the division, who spoke to this newspaper.

Although the system is not perfect, there is a feeling among many of those dismayed by the chaotic scenes within the EFL that it is more sturdy than the one they are being asked to follow. Despite maintaining a diplomatic silence on the issue, it is thought United would welcome the idea of a similar scheme being rolled-out across the professional game as a whole.

Certainly, as they prepare to face a Middlesbrough side led by their former manager Chris Wilder this weekend, United feel they have been placed at a serious disadvantage ahead of the contest through no fault of their own.

Despite seeing Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick miss key matches because of coronavirus issues, Paul Heckingbottom’s men have so far been able to fulfil all of their obligations since the highly transmissible Omicron variant was first identified.

Sheffield United have seen their last two matches postponed because of Covid-19 issues: David Klein / Sportimage

However, as well as threatening to rob them of the momentum they have built up following Paul Heckinbottom’s appointment last month, some people at Bramall Lane fear they could effectively end up being ‘punished’ later in the season if they suffer an outbreak and the EFL alters the process which leads to fixtures being rescheduled.

Seventy-two hours before they were supposed to face United, City postponed their meeting with Blackburn Rovers at only 120 minutes notice; something which prompted Ewood Park’s hierarchy to call for a full investigation after reportedly only receiving official confirmation it would not be taking place as planned when their chief executive contacted his counterpart at the EFL having heard whispers there might be a problem.

Rovers had already eaten their pre-match meal and completed their own Covid-19 checks at the team hotel when that call was made, with Tony Mowbray’s employers known to be furious at the timing of the decision and the inconvenience caused to both themselves and their fans - most of whom had already completed the journey from Lancashire to East Yorkshire.

It is not known if they will be reimbursed, with Rovers believed to be calling for their own costs to be covered.

Although City are adamant they had no choice but to postpone, questions are also being asked by many within the sport how it is possible for Covid-19 to spread so rapidly through squads if the correct protocols are being adhered to at training grounds and during the build-up to games. Social distancing guidelines were issued by the EFL at the start of the crisis. United, Rovers and Wimbledon have followed these to the letter - altering their work patterns, programmes and also travel arrangements. While there is no suggestion others have been more lax, eyebrows are starting to be raised in some circles.

A proposal insisting that only positive tests should be considered when requesting a postponement, not other unrelated injuries, is also thought to have been discussed by those harbouring serious concerns about how the issue is being handled and the possible effect upon races for promotion and battles against relegation.

Rather than being fined - the sanction most likely to be faced by a club found guilty of either inadvertent or deliberate misconduct - a demand that three points must automatically be forfeited if a breach is discovered is also being considered by many of those affected through no fault of their own.

New dates for United’s games against QPR, North End and City have yet to be announced. It is thought these will only be revealed when Covid-19 rates in England begin to decline, therefore reducing the risk of even more disruption.