As the transfer window opens once more, get 30% OFF an annual sports subscription

The annual subscription that has been designed with sports fans in mind

To celebrate the new year, we’re offering new subscribers 30% off our annual sports subscriptions, giving you unlimited sports coverage for even less.

Make sure you don’t miss a single bit of the action and be the first to hear all of the latest team rumours, live blogs, match analysis and reactions, transfer incomings and outgoings, plus all of the surprise deals and so much more with an annual subscription.

How does it work? Simple, really.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get 30% off when you checkout using the promo code: JanSports30

This will get unlimited access for just £3.50 a month that’s less than 15p a day!

But don’t wait on it too long, as this offer ends midnight January 31, 2022 and is available on annual subs only.