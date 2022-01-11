Both matches were postponed over the Christmas and New Year period, when the opposition teams told the English Football League they did not have enough players to fulfil the fixtures.

Having been rearranged for February 15 and March 8 respectively, United must now contest nine Championship fixtures within a 32 day period, meaning Heckingbottom’s side will effectively be in action once every 3.5 days before beginning their preparations for a visit to Coventry City later that month.

Although United exited the competition at the third round stage following last weekend’s defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers, their manager told journalists before the tie that he had “no fears” about progressing in the competition because “when we get everyone back we have the squad to do both.”

However, given the number of pivotal meetings United face during that run, Heckingbottom will be taking a major risk if he juggles his options too much before travelling to Coventry Building Society Arena on March 12.

Injuries or outbreaks of Covid-19, with several of Bramall Lane’s biggest names either testing positive for the virus or forced to isolate ahead of the trip to Molineux, could further complicate Heckingbottom’s bid to deliver a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom believes Sheffield United's squad is big enough to cope with the demands being placed upon it: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

United could enter this weekend’s visit to Derby County 14th in the Championship table if Luton Town beat AFC Bournemouth earlier that afternoon. Eight points behind sixth-placed Huddersfield Town, albeit with four games in hand on their Yorkshire rivals, Heckingbottom’s men face fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest, Millwall, West Bromwich Albion, Rovers and Town during what appears to be a critical phase of the campaign.

As things stand, West Brom will take part in only seven league matches during that month long window, the same number as Forest - although they must sandwich a cup clash against Leicester City into their calendar.