Sheffield United Q&A including Christian Nwachukwu, contracts, kits, Sheffield Wednesday decision and, er, marmalade

Sheffield United face the first of 11 ‘cup finals’ this weekend when they face Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End at Bramall Lane. It’s the first of three games in eight days for the Blades, with the visit of Bristol City and then a trip across the city to rivals Wednesday coming afterwards.

There’s plenty happening off the pitch as well, with questions about player signings, training ground developments and, er, marmalade in this week’s Q&A writer with our Blades writer, Danny Hall. Got a question for him in the future? Get in touch via social media and we’ll do our best to answer as many as we can.

Andrew Bacon - What was the net profit the Prince received from the sale of all his holdings in SUFC?

DH - It was a private business transaction between Prince Abdullah and COH Sports, so the exact details have not been released and there’s no real need for them to be. However, this being football, the basic rules don’t really apply and so I understand the curiosity. We know the purchase price was around £105m for the club and that Prince Abdullah committed some decent levels of funding to the club during his time in charge.

We previously reported that United owed close to £30m in directors’ loans, thought to relate to investment from Prince Abdullah, who put £10m into the club soon after buying half of the Blades from Kevin McCabe for £1. The purchase of Bramall Lane and associated properties from McCabe was facilitated by a mortgage rather than private investment and United took a number of payday loans against future income while he was in charge, so it’s fair to assume that the Prince made a decent profit from the sale - even if figures aren’t readily available.

Darren Smith - I understand Mr Russo funded the two development players outside the playing budget for the first team. If we subsequently sell those players for a profit, does that go into the club or to him personally?

DH - It is correct that the signings of Jefferson Cáceres and Christian Nwachukwu were driven by new director Joe Russo, who joined the COH set-up earlier this year. But the bulk of United’s excellent recruitment this season has been led by boss Chris Wilder, in conjunction with chief scout Jamie Hoyland and head of recruitment Mikey Allen.

AI can be a tool for good, no doubt, but it would be a huge mistake for United to start solely relying on artificial intelligence when they have so much very real and tangible intelligence already in the building.

As regards the funding, my understanding is that they are United players and any profit would be United profit rather than due to any particular director or individual. So no chance of a Carlos Tevez-style situation here when he was at West Ham, and United were so spectacularly shafted out of their place in the Premier League.

Jack Haslam - Any interest from the club in signing any of the loan players permanently (including Souttar), or is that one for the future/depending on availability and league?

DH - All the loan signings have been made with an eye on the future, Jack, and the possibility of a permanent move. I wouldn’t have been surprised at all if United made a play for Souttar in the summer, before his untimely injury. He rediscovered his love of football at Bramall Lane and was a popular figure amongst fans, staff and players.

Regarding the others, the most likely in my view would be Ben Brereton Diaz and Hamza Choudhury. Both their parent clubs wanted obligations in the deal upon promotion but United negotiated them to options instead, giving them the power over their futures. But both are very United-type players, for me, and Chris Wilder enjoys working with both.

Only time will tell over Harry Clarke and Alfie Gilchrist’s future while Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is highly-rated at Crystal Palace and would cost a fortune to sign on a permanent - although another loan next season, in a James McAtee-type situation, could be a decent compromise if the Blades do go up.

Jason Kinder - Any plans for an interview with the new owners - aside from their initial intro statement and Wilder signing his contract extension it's been very quiet.

DH - Jason, I sure hope so. I have personally made a couple of requests to the PR company representing Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy about an interview, which have gone unanswered. I’m sure other media figures locally and nationally have asked the same questions, but they have so far kept their silence apart from a few public statements as you mention.

In some ways that could be seen as a positive, with the pair more focused on actions rather than words, and it’s fair to say they’ve made a good start. But it would be good to hear from anyone at the top about their future plans for the club, with so many off-field developments including the new training ground and plans for a category one academy.

Reus - Will the new owners invest in the women's team before the expansion of the WSL?

DH - Another good question and another reason it’d be good to find out COH’s vision for the future. I was told is that Rosen and Eltoukhy have already made an investment in the women’s team and based on that, it sounds like they see it as a part of their long-term ambitions. The focus will always be on making United self-sustainable, whether the men’s or women’s team, but there’s no doubt that the game is growing - although United’s Women have had a real tough time of it this season on the pitch.

Getty Images

Matthew Corton - Starting the sale of season tickets so early without knowing what league we are playing next season tells me the prices aren't likely to change much, thoughts on this?

DH - I tend to agree, Matthew, but we won’t know for sure until the prices are unveiled later this month. This, for me, is one of the big question-marks over COH’s ownership. They made a point of mentioning their desire to keep football affordable in one of their early statements but who decides what is ‘affordable’ and what isn’t?

We know Americans have a different culture in terms of fans and support, and one of the more intriguing recent additions to the COH set-up was Len Komoroski, who has a wealth of knowledge in sports in the States and was previously president and then CEO of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tickets for their game against Orlando Magic later this month range from $42 to $868.

In my view Prince Abdullah deserves respect for keeping prices reasonable at Bramall Lane - unlike elsewhere in the Championship - and hopefully the new ownership follows suit at a time when most people are feeling the pinch financially.

Alex - What’s the current state of the other winger we signed on deadline day, and any news on Brewster contract extension?

DH - Nothing on Rhian Brewster yet, although he feels at home at Bramall Lane and you can’t imagine many other potential Premier League offers are currently in his agents’ in-tray. On Nwachukwu, it’s been a slow start to life at the Lane for the Nigerian so far. He’s seen Cáceres play a couple of games for the U21s while his arrival in the UK was delayed by visa issues.

But we understand that has all now been sorted out and he is free to play as and when, but is currently a little behind in terms of his fitness levels. When that situation is assessed I’d expect him to be drip-fed into the U21 side in a bid to get him a little bit more accustomed to life in England.

David - Why’s orange jam called marmalade, Danny!!

DH - A great question, David. The simple answer is that marmalade contains the peel of the orange, rather than the whole fruit which ordinary jam is made from. Hope that helps.

@jvalanceati154 - Any chance of the match day Wi-Fi password for any of these [Bramall Lane] Wi-Fi networks?

DH - No. Sorry.

Jarni - New kit supplier for next season?

DH - The Errea deal was entered into as part of a United World-wide deal and United’s exit from that group has left some fans hopeful of a new kit supplier, amid concerns over the quality of the gear from the Italians. In fairness the designs have been spot on with Errea but sizing has been one particular issue, while the fact that a couple of players saw the United badge fall off their shirts a few seasons ago was hardly ideal.

United are stuck with Errea for at least one more season, however, with the lengthy delay in the takeover leaving no time to source an alternative supplier and sort designs etc in time for this summer. The initial final designs have already been submitted for approval, with two rather interesting options for the away and third kits.

hzbt - Is there a possibility of breaking our highest fee ever in the summer?

DH - A great question and an interesting proposition. To do so United will have to be in the Premier League, with the current record around the £22m mark for Sander Berge a few years back. (Rhian Brewster was hailed as United’s record signing at the time but many of the add-ons in the deal, which could have taken it to around £23m, were not payable.)

Under Prince Abdullah I would have said it was very doubtful but COH showed their ambition with the big-money signing of Tom Cannon in January and if Wilder and Co. get to the promised land, it makes no sense for the ownership to act conservatively and meekly surrender as their predecessors did last season. So I can see it, yes; hopefully with a healthy wage budget available to match.

But that won’t see United suddenly transformed into Man City, either, and I suspect Wilder won’t mind that. He has proven himself adept at picking up bargains - Jimmy Dunne on a free seems an appealing one, for starters - with Tyrese Campbell amongst his latest inspired additions.

Eve Worthington - Why hasn’t the Sheffield derby at Hillsborough been selected for Sky TV coverage?

DH - Eve, to be honest I have no idea. It is a busy day of football, as Celtic and Rangers face each other for about the 17th time this year already and Arsenal and Chelsea also televised. But the omission of Wednesday v United on the main channel - with coverage just on Sky Sports+ - is a real snub to one of the fiercest derbies in English football.

They aren’t always great games, granted, as the return leg at Bramall Lane showed. But it’s the first time I can remember in a long time that it’s been overlooked for mainstream TV purposes and further proof, if it were needed, that it is the most disrespected derby in the country.

@AlexanderSUFC - Do we reckon Anel signs a new deal?

DH - There’s only one man who knows the truth on that one, and potentially his advisors. He enters the final year of the initial deal he signed in the summer but what I will say is that the Bosnian has made a home in South Yorkshire and has gone through a lot here, with the birth of two children and the saga concerning his dad and the national team recently.

Much, I suspect, will depend on what interest is out there and I don’t blame him for that. It’s a short career and players have to look out for themselves, while you can guarantee that agents will be whispering in his ear. But as he has shown he is certainly his own man and the love he gets from the fanbase can’t hurt, either.

Phil - Any murmurs of pre season plans?

DH - It’s another one that will depend on the division United are in next season, with the Premier League traditionally kicking off later than the EFL and pre-season plans changing as a result. But we understand that conversations are taking place regarding the summer, and whether the Blades go away for a training camp or focus their preparations in this country.

Robster - What is the possibility of seeing Christian Nwachukwu and Jefferson Caceres in the first team squad this season?

DH - I understand the interest and intrigue over the pair but having seen Cáceres in the U21s, I’d say slim. That’s no criticism of him as a player and as a human being, he’s in the middle of a huge culture shock moving to Sheffield from Peru. But as things stand it’s difficult to see who he gets in ahead of, while Nwachukwu is even further off the pace.

Zach - Any news on the new training ground?

DH - Not since the last update here, Zach. Work has ramped up again after the takeover, with progress behind the scenes at the HSBC Sports Ground site in Dore. As we revealed last month United have begin the tender process over the building work planned on the site, with the aim to meet potential contractors this month.

United are also working on the site they own in Crookes, which has been closed since the Covid-19 pandemic but has been earmarked as a potential site for those displaced from the HSBC site once planned floodlights and 3G pitches are installed.