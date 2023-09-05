Sheffield United had the centre-back on loan last season as they won promotion to the Premier League

Stoke City are ready to move for Ciaran Clark following his loan spell at Sheffield United last season. The defender is currently a free agent after his departure from Newcastle United at the end of last term.

The Republic of Ireland international has been carefully weighing up his next move over the past couple of months. His contract at St. James’ Park expired at the end of June and the Toon Army decided not to extend his stay.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, Stoke are now keen to lure him to the Bet365 Stadium to bolster their defensive department. The Potters are currently managed by Alex Neil and signed former Blade Enda Stevens back in July.

Sheffield United swooped to land Clark last summer to add more competition and depth to their ranks. The 33-year-old, who has made 34 caps for his country, went on to make 11 appearances for Paul Heckingbottom’s side in all competitions.

He chipped in with two goals and was part of the Blades side who won promotion to the Premier League alongside Burnley and Luton Town in the last campaign. However, the South Yorkshire outfit decided against snapping him up on a permanent basis and explored other transfer options.

Clark is a vastly experienced player who has played 299 games in all competitions to date. He started his career at Aston Villa and broke into their first-team as a youngster.

