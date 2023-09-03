“Tough to take” - Oli McBurnie laments Sheffield United moment in Everton draw

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie described his side’s 2-2 draw with Everton as “a tough one to take” after being denied by a remarkable double save by Jordan Pickford in the 99th minute. Both sides picked up their first point of the season in an enthralling stalemate at Bramall Lane.

After going behind to Abdoulaye Doucoure’s first-half opener, United bounced back to lead 2-1 thanks to Cameron Archer’s debut strike and a Pickford own goal, after Archer’s curling effort rebounded off the post and bounced into the Everton net via Pickford’s back. Arnaut Danjuma levelled it up for Everton in the second half before Pickford’s later heroics somehow denied McBurnie.

“It’s a tough one to take,” the Scottish international said after making his first Premier League start of the season. “I haven’t seen it back but the boys said he made an unbelievable save and maybe got a bit of luck with the second. My immediate reaction is a bit gutted to not get the three points but maybe in time we’ll look back at it as a good point.

“It’s been a tough start, we’ve not been where we’d have liked in terms of the squad and the boys who’ve been out there but week on week we’ve gone better and were unlucky not to get a point against Man City last week and not to get three today. We’re building and the more the new boys will come in and settle, we’ll only get better.”

McBurnie playing 45 minutes alongside new boy Archer in midweek against Lincoln City in the League Cup and the partnership showed more promising signs against Everton, McBurnie laying off for Archer to curl home his first goal in Blades colours on his first league appearance.

