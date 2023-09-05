Tottenham Hotspur duo depart club ahead of Sheffield United Premier League clash

Two Tottenham Hotspur players have left the North London club ahead of Sheffield United’s visit on September 16

Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez have both left Tottenham Hotspur for Galatasaray ahead of Spurs’ Premier League clash with Sheffield United on September 16.

The Blades make the trip to North London in their first fixture after the international break. Ange Postecoglou’s side have allowed the duo to make the move to Turkey with the pair not part of the Australian’s plans for this season.

Ndombele has joined on a season-long loan with an option to buy of £12.8million while Sanchez has agreed a permanent move after signing a four-year deal with the option of a further year. Galatasaray have agreed a £8.1million fee with Spurs.

Sanchez cost a reported £42million while Ndombele joined for £55million four years ago but neither have started a game for the club this term.

A Spurs statement on Sanchez read: “We have reached agreement with Turkish Süper Lig side Galatasaray for the transfer of Davinson Sanchez.

“The Colombia international defender joined us from Ajax in August, 2017, making his debut as a substitute in a 1-1 home draw with Burnley in the Premier League later that month, his full debut following in a 3-0 victory at Everton that September.

“Davinson continued to feature regularly in all competitions in the seasons that followed, memorably scoring twice in an FA Cup tie at Everton in February, 2021, and towards the end of last term, reached the 200-appearance milestone for the Club, also captaining the team in a 3-0 FA Cup fourth round win at Preston North End in January.

“Davinson leaves us with 207 appearances and five goals in our colours to his name. We thank him for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”

And on Ndombele, the club confirmed: “Tanguy Ndombele has joined Turkish Süper Lig side Galatasaray on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. The midfielder joined us from Olympique Lyonnais in July, 2019, and has scored 10 goals in 91 appearances for us to date.

“He spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Napoli, making 40 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A champions, scoring twice.”

The Blades and Spurs have had contrasting starts to the season with Paul Heckingbottom’s side picking up just one point from their opening four games. They drew 2-2 with Everton on Saturday but came close to a dramatic win at Bramall Lane.