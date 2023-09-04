News you can trust since 1887
Premier League free agents still available including ex-Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest and Luton Town men - gallery

Sheffield United cut ties with a few players at the end of last season

By Harry Mail
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

It has been a tricky start to life back in the Premier League for Sheffield United so far. They picked up their first point of the season over the weekend after drawing 2-2 at home to Everton.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side arguably deserve more points on the board and if they can keep digging deep in games they should be able to pick up some more results after the international break. The Yorkshire outfit were promoted alongside Burnley and Luton Town from the Championship last term.

Here is a look at the Premier League free agents who remain available still including a couple of former Sheffield United men...

1. David De Gea

Man Utd cut ties with the goalkeeper earlier this summer.

2. Jesse Lingard

The former United man left Nottingham Forest in late June.

3. Jean-Philippe Gbamin

The midfielder has left Everton this week.

4. Axel Tuanzebe

He continues to weigh up his next move after leaving Old Trafford.

