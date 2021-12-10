Sheffield United: Positive injury news for on-loan Nottingham Forest defender Max Lowe
Sheffield United’s on-loan defender Max Lowe is on his way back to full fitness after suffering an injury blow last month.
Lowe, currently on a temporary deal at Nottingham Forest from the Blades, has been out of action since November 20 when he came off in the 1-1 draw with Reading.
The 24-year-old had, up to that point, been one of Forest’s most impressive players since making the move to the City Ground in September.
And manager Steve Cooper, as he revealed some positive news around Lowe’s recovery, admits the team are ‘missing’ the former Derby County defender.
“Max is probably about halfway through now, so he is on the turn, hopefully,” said Cooper, whose Forest side travel to take on his old club Swansea at the Swansea.com Stadium this weekend.
“He is starting to get closer to getting out on the grass and the latter stages of rehab.
“Hopefully he’ll get his boots on sooner rather than later.
“This time next week I hope we won’t be too far off seeing him on the grass - then maybe the real light at the end of the tunnel is there for him.
“He’s been working really hard. He’s desperate to play.
“He was in a great place with us, with the way he was playing. We’re missing him, while trying to play well and win games.
“It will be great when he returns.”