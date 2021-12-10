Sheffield United: Positive injury news for on-loan Nottingham Forest defender Max Lowe

Sheffield United’s on-loan defender Max Lowe is on his way back to full fitness after suffering an injury blow last month.

By Chris Holt
Friday, 10th December 2021, 9:28 am

Lowe, currently on a temporary deal at Nottingham Forest from the Blades, has been out of action since November 20 when he came off in the 1-1 draw with Reading.

The 24-year-old had, up to that point, been one of Forest’s most impressive players since making the move to the City Ground in September.

Read More

Read More
James Shield: Sheffield United must face up to life without Morgan Gibbs-White s...

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sheffield United's Max Lowe (R) on loan at Nottingham Forest, has been out for three weeks after suffering a groin injury. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

And manager Steve Cooper, as he revealed some positive news around Lowe’s recovery, admits the team are ‘missing’ the former Derby County defender.

“Max is probably about halfway through now, so he is on the turn, hopefully,” said Cooper, whose Forest side travel to take on his old club Swansea at the Swansea.com Stadium this weekend.

MORE – Update provided on Jack O'Connell as defender prepares to see his team mates again

“He is starting to get closer to getting out on the grass and the latter stages of rehab.

“Hopefully he’ll get his boots on sooner rather than later.

“This time next week I hope we won’t be too far off seeing him on the grass - then maybe the real light at the end of the tunnel is there for him.

“He’s been working really hard. He’s desperate to play.

MORE – Loan deals, including Southend duo, are discussed as some key decisions loom on the horizon

“He was in a great place with us, with the way he was playing. We’re missing him, while trying to play well and win games.

“It will be great when he returns.”

Nottingham ForestReading