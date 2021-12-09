O’Connell has been absent for 15 months after learning he would require surgery to correct the complaint, raising fears he could eventually be forced to retire or attempt to prolong his career in the lower leagues.

Although United manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted it is still impossible to predict when - or indeed if - O’Connell will be able to return to action for the Championship club, he did provide an update on his situation ahead of Monday’s game against Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane.

Jack O'Connell hasn't featured for Sheffield United since the beginning of next season but will be back at the training ground next week: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Jack is due back in next week so it will be good to see how he is progressing,” Heckingbottom said. “I’ve been in his position before and it can be a very dark place.

“If we can get him anywhere near what he was like before then it will be great for us.”

O’Connell, aged 27, was one of the most influential - maybe the most influential - players at United before succumbing to a problem which had reportedly troubled him throughout his professional career. One of two overlapping centre-halves who helped them take the Premier League by storm after being promoted from the second tier in 2019, his loss is recognised as being a major factor behind United’s relegation last term.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says he "isn't putting any pressure" on injured defender Jack O'Connell: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

After arriving from Brentford soon after Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder took charge in 2016, O’Connell has twice won promotion during his spell in South Yorkshire and was thought to be in contention for an England call-up when United finished ninth in the PL a year ago.

“I’m not putting any pressure on him,” Heckingbottom said. “He’s had his op and he’s rehabbing.

“A big part of that rehab is getting him in different environments. Sometimes, seeing your friends train and play when you can’t - that can be tough and it’s best to be away from it. When that happens, it can be difficult to be around it so a change of scene when you're working can really help."