The Blades defender, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, was taken off on Saturday during his side’s Championship match against Reading.

Lowe missed last night’s 0-0 draw with Luton Town and Forest boss Steve Cooper revealed the extent of the injury, which he stated was a groin strain.

Sheffield United defender Max Lowe, currently on loan at Nottingam Forest, has been ruled out for two months after picking up a groin injury

"He's going to be out for two months. He's had a groin strain,” said Cooper.

"We knew he had a muscle strain, but you just have your fingers crossed that it's one of the lower grades. I don't know exactly what grade it is, but he's going to be out for two months.

"It's a blow. But it happens, and we get on with it."