Sheffield United: On-loan Nottingham Forest defender Max Lowe suffers huge injury blow
Sheffield United’s Max Lowe has been dealt a massive injury blow after being ruled out for two months.
The Blades defender, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, was taken off on Saturday during his side’s Championship match against Reading.
Lowe missed last night’s 0-0 draw with Luton Town and Forest boss Steve Cooper revealed the extent of the injury, which he stated was a groin strain.
Read More
"He's going to be out for two months. He's had a groin strain,” said Cooper.
"We knew he had a muscle strain, but you just have your fingers crossed that it's one of the lower grades. I don't know exactly what grade it is, but he's going to be out for two months.
"It's a blow. But it happens, and we get on with it."
Lowe has been a key figure for Forest, joining the club in September and making 13 appearances, after United boss Slavisa Jokanovic allowed the former Derby County man to leave Bramall Lane on loan.