The 20-year-olds joined the National League side on loan earlier this term, before Heckingbottom was unveiled as Slavisa Jokanovic’s successor last month.

With the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief being handed a remit which includes bringing young players through the system, coaching staff face a decision about whether to recall them to South Yorkshire or allow Lopata and Brunt to continue their development elsewhere.

“Kacper and Zak are out playing at a good level,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “We are pleased with how they have done.”

Although Heckingbottom would not be drawn on his plans for Lopata and Brunt, who made appearances for United in the Carabao Cup earlier this term. Calls must also be made on striker Daniel Jebbison, who completed a temporary move to Burton Albion in August, and defender Max Lowe; currently representing Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.

“There’s Lowey out on loan too, although he’s injured at the moment and others,” Heckingbottom said. “We’ve got people like George (Broadbent), Harry Boyes and others out too.

Zak Brunt, Kyron Gordon and Kacer Lopata in Carabao Cup action for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We try and use it (the loan system) for two reasons. The first is to help them develop and also, in some situations, for them to build a CV and have a resale value too because not all of them are going to make it here - that’s just a fact of life.”