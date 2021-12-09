Sheffield United: Loan deals, including Southend duo, are discussed as some key decisions loom on the horizon
Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, says he is “pleased” with how Kacper Lopata and Zak Brunt have developed after being placed with Southend on loan as he prepares to make a decision on their futures at Roots Hall.
The 20-year-olds joined the National League side on loan earlier this term, before Heckingbottom was unveiled as Slavisa Jokanovic’s successor last month.
With the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief being handed a remit which includes bringing young players through the system, coaching staff face a decision about whether to recall them to South Yorkshire or allow Lopata and Brunt to continue their development elsewhere.
“Kacper and Zak are out playing at a good level,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “We are pleased with how they have done.”
Although Heckingbottom would not be drawn on his plans for Lopata and Brunt, who made appearances for United in the Carabao Cup earlier this term. Calls must also be made on striker Daniel Jebbison, who completed a temporary move to Burton Albion in August, and defender Max Lowe; currently representing Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.
“There’s Lowey out on loan too, although he’s injured at the moment and others,” Heckingbottom said. “We’ve got people like George (Broadbent), Harry Boyes and others out too.
“We try and use it (the loan system) for two reasons. The first is to help them develop and also, in some situations, for them to build a CV and have a resale value too because not all of them are going to make it here - that’s just a fact of life.”