The midfielder and fellow England under-21 international James McAtee both excelled on loan at Bramall Lane last season, helping Paul Heckingbottom’s side regain Premier League status after arriving from the reigning English and European champions. Although McAtee appears destined to remain with Pep Guardiola’s squad next term, The Star has revealed how City could be prepared to sell Doyle if the right offer arrives. Sources close to City were convinced United would move for Doyle once promotion was assured, with the player himself admitting he would “love” to spend the forthcoming top-flight campaign in South Yorkshire.

Although exploratory talks regarding Doyle’s future are believed to have taken place earlier this month, those were put on hold due to City’s involvement in the Champions League final. However, more detailed conversations could be staged once officials working on Guardiola’s behalf return to their desks following last weekend’s triumph over Internazionale.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Heckingbottom, who has also been credited with an interest in completing what would be a remarkable swoop for England’s Kyle Walker should he decide to depart the North-West following that triumph, recently made no secret of the fact he wants to continue working with Doyle and was encouraged by the player’s response to questions about his future during United’s own end-of-season victory parade.

However, a number of obstacles on the road which leads towards the 21-year-old’s signature still exist. The first, given the limited recruitment budget which has been placed at Heckingbottom’s disposal, would be the size of the fee City might demand combined with their insistence on inserting a ‘buy back’ clause into any proposed deal. The second is Doyle’s salary there, which despite his limited opportunities under Guardiola far ourstrips what United can pay. As with Conor Coady, who has been linked with a return to the club where he spent a period on loan at the beginning of his career, any deal could hinge on how much City are prepared to recompense Doyle before agreeing to release him from his contract. Coady, who also interests Nottingham Forest, has spent each of the past five seasons competing at the highest level; four of those with Wolverhampton Wanderers and most recently at Everton after temporarily being placed there for the duration of the 2022/23 campaign.

James McAtee (left) and Tommy Doyle excelled for Sheffield United last season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Despite privately acknowledging the difficulties associated with any move for Doyle, Heckingbottom is ready to persevere and hopes United’s representatives acting on his behalf are able to reconvene their meetings with City over the coming days.

Despite reports that Guardiola will prevent McAtee from leaving on loan again, Heckingbottom would prefer to receive firm direction from City regarding the development programme they have plotted for the youngster. As such, it would be a surprise if United did not try and shed further light on the matter when they investigate making a permanent bid for Doyle.

The duo made a combined total of 80 appearances under Heckingbottom, as United finished second in the Championship and also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.