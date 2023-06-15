Sheffield United centre-half John Egan has been described as ‘the leader the Republic of Ireland simply can’t afford to be without’ ahead of tomorrow’s game against Greece.

The Euro 2024 qualifier in Athens is set to take place against a backdrop of national mourning, after at least 79 people died when a boat carrying migrants sank off the host country’s coast. Many large-scale events have been cancelled in wake of the tragedy but Stephen Kenny’s men discovered their meeting with Gus Poyet’s team, which is set to include United wing-back George Baldock in its starting eleven, could go ahead following talks between UEFA and government officials.

Egan, aged 30, has morphed into a critical figure for Ireland over the past couple of seasons. Indeed, one leading journalist from Dublin last night claimed that if he was ever declared unavailable for selection it would be “akin to Manchester City missing Ruben Dias in Istanbul last Saturday.” The Portuguese, of course, excelled for Pep Guardiola’s side when they beat Internazionale in the Champions League final.

Sheffield United's George Baldock and John Egan are flanked by Jack O'Connell and Billy Sharp: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I know how it drives these lads on,” United manager Paul Heckingbottom said earlier this year. “John wants to play every single game for Ireland and, to do that, he has to perform well for us while George has now got into the Greek line-up and is motivated to do the same.”

Despite the benefits for United as they look to establish a foothold in the Premier League, the clash at the OPAP Arena will be a bizarre and challenging experience for Egand and Baldock. Bedrocks of the defence which propelled United to promotion from the Championship, finishing 11 points clear of third place last term, the pair have grown accustomed to working with rather than against one another.

Given the importance of the fixture, particularly for the visitors who lost their opening group stage fixture against France, it would be a surprise if Kenny and Poyet haven’t asked the two club colleagues for information on their respective strengths and weaknesses.

John Egan of Sheffield United and the Republic of Ireland: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“There are two favourites in this group (France and Holland),” said Poyet, as Greece look to build on their victory over Gibraltar. “So we must win the other games.”