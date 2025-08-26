Sheffield United's plan for latest transfer move revealed as standards set for future arrivals before deadline

Nils Zatterstrom is being viewed as a player for the future at Sheffield United, boss Ruben Selles has hinted, rather than being thrust into the cut-and-thrust of a Championship season struggle. The 20-year-old Swede arrived at Bramall Lane last week after a deal was struck with Malmo.

Despite playing a lot of football for the Swedish champions already in his formative career, and being capped once by his country at senior level, Zatterstrom still needs time to acclimatise to English football and was not on the teamsheet for Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Millwall.

He signed on the same day as Ben Godfrey’s loan move from Atalanta was finally tied up while the Blades also hope to add to their defensive options this week with a deal for Japhet Tanganga of Millwall. United are also set to make a decision on Ben Mee’s future this week after inviting the former Burnley and Brentford man to train with them.

Those options could alleviate the need to rush Zatterstrom into first-team action at Bramall Lane and instead give him valuable time to get used to his new surroundings before exposing him to the riguours of one of the most physical leagues in world football.

“Well, Nils came into the squad to fight for a position,” said Selles when asked to explain why he brought the defender to South Yorkshire. “He’s a left-footed centre-back from Malmo, who has been playing regularly for them until the last couple of months. It's a good young prospect that hopefully will grow with us and end up being an important player for Sheffield United.”

Godfrey, in contrast, is seen as a ready-made first-team proposition and played 90 minutes on his debut against Millwall, initially at right-back and then at centre-half after Femi Seriki replaced Tyler Bindon.

So far in his United reign Selles has preferred the balance of a right and left-footed combination in his centre-halves, with youngsters Seriki and Bindon apparently vying for the chance to play alongside Godfrey or Tanganga going forward.

“He had a very interesting pre-season with Atalanta so we knew he could play 90 minutes and we knew he could come direct into the line-up,” said Selles of former Everton man Godfrey. “ I think he did his job as a full-back.

“He was active, he obviously missed couple of connections with his teammates because it was his first training yesterday and he went straight into the line-up. And also when he got the position as a centre-back in the last part of the game, he was actually really strong in the duels and the second action.

“So I think overall, as we know, he's a very good player and very competitive for the level and we look forward to continuing co-operating and continuing with him.”

That is the standard that must now be followed by whoever arrives at Bramall Lane between now and next Monday’s transfer deadline; an instant impact, at a time when the Blades - and Selles - desperately need it.