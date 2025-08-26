Sheffield United players told to stop playing blame game as Ruben Selles promises crackdown

Ruben Selles has vowed to crack down on his Sheffield United players showing dissent to referees as frustration grows on the pitch as well as the terraces at the Blades’ terrible start to the season. The Blades have lost all four of Selles’ games in charge since he was appointed earlier this summer.

The nightmare start to his reign has seen question marks already raised about his future on the terraces, with Selles’ players also showing signs of the situation getting to them on the pitch. United have picked up three bookings for dissent in their last two games, with Gus Hamer the latest culprit in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Millwall.

Hamer, booked 13 times last season, is on three already this term from four games and is already staring down the barrel of an early totting-up suspension, providing he remains at Bramall Lane past next Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline, while skipper Jack Robinson was seen as fortunate in some quarters to avoid further punishment after being captured on TV cameras repeatedly swearing at a linesman during the Blades’ League Cup defeat at Birmingham City earlier this month.

The Blades must find a way to channel those frustrations in a positive way, especially in a season in which referees have been told to clamp down on dissent in a bid to increase the feeling of respect for officials.

Asked about his side’s frustrations boiling over into confrontations with referees, Selles admitted: “We will need to address that. That is not going to be possible now. It's already three in two games and then we need to address that internally.

“We need to be focused on what we can do. No one else. The referee is not an excuse. The ball, the transfer window, as I have said ... that should not be an excuse. We should just be focused in our game and then let the referee make decisions.

“Not just blame if a ball is in or out, or situations like that. We need to be focused on what we can do because realistically, nobody else is guilty. It's our team, it's us performing and it's us who, in the end, need to change the situation.”