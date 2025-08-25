Sheffield United fans were not slow in making their feelings clear after their side’s poor start to the season continued at home to Millwall on Saturday. A 1-0 defeat sentenced the Blades to their fourth loss in as many games since the Ruben Selles era began.

More than 26,000 fans packed into Bramall Lane but there were much fewer left when the final whistle sentenced United to defeat, with a chorus of boos aimed towards the manager telling the story of another afternoon of frustration.

As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great images of Unitedites cheering on their side - can you spot anyone you recognise in our latest gallery, or maybe even yourself?

