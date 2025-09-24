Sheffield United will have to keep a close eye on certain members of Gary Rowett’s squad at the Kassam Stadium this weekend.

Sheffield United will be targeting a first Championship victory of the season when they travel to the Kassam Stadium to face Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

The Blades stumbled to a sixth league defeat in as many games last time out, losing 1-0 to Charlton Athletic at Bramall Lane. Addicks substitute Isaac Olaofe netted a 90th-minute winner to deny Chris Wilder a point in his first game back in charge.

With the Blades already four points adrift at the foot of the table, they are under mounting pressure to secure their first win of the season this weekend. Oxford, though, will be hungry to add to United’s woes after recording their maiden win of the campaign on Sunday with an impressive 3-1 triumph over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The win over Gerhard Struber’s men extended Oxford’s unbeaten run to three games, following back-to-back home draws against Coventry City (2-2) and Leicester City (2-2) prior to their trip to Ashton Gate, meaning confidence will be high.

Beginning to show signs of life after a stuttering start, Oxford will be out to record a second successive victory over the Blades after the getting the better of them towards the end of last season, winning 1-0 at the Kassam Stadium in April.

Ahead of Wilder’s latest return to a city he called home between 2008 and 2014, The Star has picked out three players United will have to pay close attention to on Saturday afternoon.

Brian De Keersmaecker

It is no coincidence that Oxford’s recent upturn in results has tied in with the return of summer signing De Keersmaecker from injury. Viewed as statement signing for the U’s during the summer after arriving from Dutch club Heracles Almelo, his performances are earning plaudits from his new army of supporters.

After losing each of their opening two Championship matches without De Keersmaecker, Oxford have taken five points from the four games he has featured in since he returned from his injury. He was excellent in the recent win at Bristol City, providing two assists, producing five key passes, completing 81 per cent of his passes and successfully winning two tackles.

Although he is still finding his feet in the Championship, he is quickly proving exactly why Oxford loosened their purse strings to bring him to the Kassam Stadium in July.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the win at Bristol City, Rowett said of the Belgian midfielder: "He's brilliant. I said to him before the game, 'Go and be the best player on the pitch.'

"He's a brilliant signing for us, we watched a lot of him at Heracles last year. He was their captain, I think he was quite inspirational for them, and a very good age to come into the Championship. He's ready for that.”

Cameron Brannagan

After joining Oxford from Liverpool back in January 2018, Brannagan remains just as important to the U’s now as he was then. The Oxford captain is a consistent performer in the centre of midfield and he has rarely let the U’s down.

Scoring two goals so far this season, including a smart free-kick against Coventry last month, Brannagan cannot be afforded the chance to shoot from distance. He is also a specialist when it comes to dead-ball situations.

Alongside De Keersmaecker, the midfielder will attempt to keep things neat and tidy in the centre of the pitch before showing the adventurous side to his game.

Will Lankshear

The young striker, who joined Oxford on loan from Tottenham Hotspur last month, has enjoyed a really strong start to his temporary stint at the Kassam Stadium, scoring three goals in his first six Championship appearances for the club.

After failing to score in 11 Championship appearances for West Bromwich Albion in the second half of last season, Lankshear is benefitting from being a regular starter under Rowett. He has scored in each of Oxford’s last two home games, finding the net against Coventry and Leicester respectively, after capitalising on some underwhelming goalkeeping.

As well as demonstrating he is alive and alert inside the penalty area, capable of gobbling up any errors, his goal in Oxford’s 3-2 defeat at Hull City last month also proved he can be instinctive when he needs to be, lashing home a brilliant right-footed volley.