Many Sheffield United fans all saying the same thing after club statement amid overwhelming transfer verdict

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after three o’clock on Thursday, after Sheffield United dropped their retained list following the official conclusion of the season a few days earlier, the Blades’ official Twitter account posted a message of thanks to the seven loanees who represented them during the 2024/25 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a mixed bag. Some had pretty forgettable times; Harry Clarke’s time on loan from Ipswich Town amounted to six pretty forgettable games before injury curtailed his season. After a good start, Ben Brereton Diaz couldn’t recapture the form he showed in the Premier League last season. Rob Holding offered valuable cover and competition, but played less than 500 minutes after arriving in January.

At the more successful end of the scale, Hamza Choudhury impressed Unitedites with his performances out of position at right-back, with respect reflected in the response to his farewell message posted on social media earlier this week.

Jesusun Rak-Sakyi and Alfie Gilchrist also showed glimpses of their quality, even if they reverted to type a little as young players with a touch of inconsistency. But by far and away the most popular was the giant Harry Souttar, who made an instant impression on loan from Leicester City and whose absence left a huge hole - both figuratively and literally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A record of 14 clean sheets in 20 starts speaks for itself in terms of Souttar’s impact, before his untimely injury on Boxing Day against Burnley. Many Blades fans believe that the Achilles injury had a huge impact on their side’s promotion hopes and although we’ll never know for sure, it’s a theory that certainly has some merit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Souttar’s popularity was reflected amongst the fanbase in response to that United message of thanks, with the consensus pretty simple: “Bring him back.” A poll organised by a United fan account offered supporters the chance to vote on whether they would like to see each member of the Blades squad back at Bramall Lane next season, with Souttar’s rating amongst the highest at 86 per cent.

Souttar made a similar impression on teammates and United staff, returning to Bramall Lane after his loan was cut short to cheer on his former teammates and keeping in touch with many. His time at United gave him the feeling of being a footaller again, after falling out of favour under Ruud van Nistelrooy’s predecessors Enzo Maresca and Steve Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any return hopes, though, rest on factors outside of United’s control, with the severity of the injury meaning he may not be in a position to play again until the new calendar year. Van Nistelrooy, who seems to be clinging on to his post at the King Power Stadium, revealed recently that Souttar’s recovery from his torn Achilles tendon is “going according to plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City’s relegation back to the Championship could also offer Souttar a reprieve - Cooper was in charge when Souttar’s loan move to United was sanctioned and a new boss may well be in place in the Midlands by the time the defender returns to fitness. At the time he left City for the Blades, the Australian international was well down the City pecking order but that could change with any departures this summer.

Leicester City uncertainty could offer Sheffield United Harry Souttar encouragement after loan spell impression

Wout Faes, Jannik Vestergaard and Caleb Okoli have all been the subject of transfer talk linking them with moves elsewhere this summer while Conor Coady, the former Blades loanee, will enter the final year of his contract this summer.

Relying on Souttar as a fourth option at centre-half could be a risky option for the Foxes, given he’ll miss half the season, and so that may lead to a situation where he is again surplus to requirements next January after returning to full fitness. If that turns out to be the case, then he would always be welcome back at Bramall Lane.