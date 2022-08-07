But in order to properly explain how the 25-year-old came to be crowned British champion, the most notable of the titles he has so far won in what promises to be an illustrious career, it is also necessary to talk about intelligence, calculated combinations and the application of consistently educated pressure. Because those, allied with conviction, were also deciding factors behind this landmark victory.

“There was no way I was losing in my hometown, in front of this crowd,” Smith said, after referee Marcus McDonnell had called a halt to proceedings following O’Maison’s third knockdown of the bout. “I always wanted to win this prestigious belt. But full respect to Sam because you always need a dancing partner. And if he hadn’t stepped up, which he did when others didn’t, then we wouldn’t have been able to enjoy such a brilliant occasion.”

Sheffield's Dalton Smith is the new British super lihtweight champion: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

A decorated amateur, it would be a stretch to describe Smith’s 12th straight success since turning professional as a coming of age moment. Promoter Eddie Hearn later claimed he already knew the former GB Lionheart is destined to be “world class” before the first bell had sounded. Actions, not words, are what count inside the ring though. The maturity Smith displayed, after first sending O’Maison to the canvas in round three, was truly impressive though and confirmed suspicions he is destined for even bigger and better things.

“Whoever is put in front of me by my team, that’s who I’ll go up against,” Smith added. “I’m not one for calling people out or bad mouthing. I just get in there, against whoever, and do what I need to do.

“I just want to thank everyone for coming out, the same as Sam, because they’ve helped make this show what it is.”

O’Maison demonstrated the resilience expected of someone who boxes not only to secure a financial future for himself but also one for his two young daughters. Now 17-4-1, he enjoyed some success in rounds two and four. However, O’Maison’s recent inactivity, coupled with Smith’s greater ring craft and sense of purpose, meant he was unable to establish the rhythm required to threaten an upset.

Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Sport: James Chance/Getty Images

After a cagey opening, which saw both men focus on their work to the body, Smith was the one consistently posing questions. Piercing his opponent’s southpaw guard with increasing regularity, he toppled O’Maison at the beginning of the sixth and then again, which persuaded McDonnell to intervene.

“I couldn’t get my distance right and prepared as best I could but, at the end of the day, Dalton’s a class fighter,” O’Maison admitted. “I’ll keep at it, I’m willing to take the fights. I’ll go away, take a break and regroup. I’ve got a few more good years left in me and I’ll definitely be back.”