Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Sunderland, a match which could see him make his first Championship start since April, McBurnie accepted that a barren run stretching back 11 months has inevitably raised doubts about his role within the squad.

Although he defended his critics right to express an opinion - “They pay their money to come, so they’re entitled to say what they think” - McBurnie insisted context is important when judging his performances towards the end of a season which saw him diagnosed with both tonsillitis and Covid-19.

Oli McBurnie (left) is itching to show what he can do for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

But pointing to the 22 efforts he claimed in 58 league outings for Swansea City, the team he left to join United three years ago, McBurnie said: “The past few seasons have been frustrating, I’m not going to deny it, and there are reasons for that.

“At the same time, I know I can score goals in this division. I’ve done it before and you don’t go from someone who does that 20 odd times a season to someone who can’t - just like that. That’s not how football works.”

“Listen, I know people out there have things to say and that’s fine, because everyone should be free to say what they think,” McBurnie continued. “I genuinely don’t mean this in the way it’s going to sound but, to be fair, as long as I know I’ve got the respect of the staff here and the rest of the lads in the dressing room, that’s what counts for me. That’s who I listen to. Those are the people who I really take notice of and I know I’ve got that respect from them.”

Oli McBurnie is fit again following injury: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Having recovered from the foot injury which forced him to miss last term’s ill-fated play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest, McBurnie made his first outing of the new campaign during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough. Having spent £20m luring him away from south Wales, United will be disappointed with the Scotland international’s return in front of goal. But it was a sign of manager Paul Heckingbottom’s faith in McBurnie, after signing him for Barnsley in 2018, that the United manager chose to introduce him rather than Reda Khadra or fellow new arrival James McAtee at a critical juncture of the game.

“It’s an important season for me,” McBurnie said. “I wouldn’t say it’s ‘make or break’ but I know it’s a big one, because I want to show what I can do and what I know I can do.

“I never started more than three in a row for one reason or another last time, and that was really frustrating. But I feel better than I’ve ever done right now, and I want to show what I can do.”