Sheffield United have submitted formal contract offers to members of their first team squad in recent weeks, The Star was told last night.

Heckingbottom removed himself from the negotiation process after identifying which members of his side he wants to keep, with captain Billy Sharp, John Fleck and Ben Osborn also entering the closing stages of their agreements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As United’s preparations for Monday’s visit to Wigan Athletic intensified, the 45-year-old was asked if concrete proposals have been made to either Ndiaye or any of those set to become free agents. Although he refused to reveal the identities of those concerned, Heckingbottom replied: “Yes. There have been offers. I wouldn’t sit here and say there’s been conversations going on, that there’s been conversations taking place, if there hadn’t.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Heckingbottom’s reassurances that discussions are on-going, it will nevertheless frustrate the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief that no breakthroughs have been made. Speaking during his spell in caretaker charge before being appointed on a permanent basis 13 months ago, he described “uncertainty” as an obstacle towards success. Sharp, Osborn, Norwood, McBurnie have all gone on record to confirm they want to remain in South Yorkshire. But it appears that United have yet to reach agreement with either them or their representatives, despite stressing that some of those scheduled to become free agents have 12 month extension clauses written into their deals.

Confirming he has no plans to resume an active role in the talks, Heckingbottom admitted: “I haven’t got the energy to do that, to be honest. I’d rather concentrate on football. I think that’s a better use of my time at the moment, right now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second in the table after winning 12 of their 22 matches since August, United’s hopes of securing promotion have been boosted by the return of Sander Berge, Max Lowe and others from injury ahead of the trip to Greater Manchester. But uncertainty surrounding Ndiaye’s future following his exploits for Senegal at the World Cup in Qatar threaten to cause a distraction at the pivotal stage of the campaign. Privately, Heckingbottom would rather United had tied down the attacker, who featured against Ecuador, England and the host nation at the tournament, before the transfer window reopens next month. But a variety of factors, including Ndiaye’s experiences before signing his present arrangement, means the most opportune moment to do so has now gone. That leaves United in an awkward position - knowing that Ndiaye’s value is never likely to be higher but that entertaining interest from home and abroad would threaten to derail their push for top-flight football.

With Tommy Doyle, James McAtee and Ciaran Clark also set to set their loans expire at the end of the season, Heckingbottom will be hoping a breakthrough is achieved soon in order to assist his planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom hopes Wes Foderingham isn't going to wave goodbye at the end of the season: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

“Football, that’s what I’m concentrating on,” he said. “That’s my focus, what’s happening on the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood is out of contract at the end of the season: George Wood/Getty Images